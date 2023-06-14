Photographer: Yoshiki Nakamura

Photo taken: April 10, at Cape Disappointment

Photographer’s description: “When the level of swell is high and the tide is high enough in the Cape Disappointment area, a big wave returning from the cliff wall crashes with a coming wave. Depending on the timing and the size of waves, a huge wave is formed. As it was raining and very windy, I had to take photos from inside the car, avoiding the lens [getting] wet.”

Critique: “First, welcome back to Reader’s Lens! If a photo could evoke sound, I think this would be a good candidate. I can practically hear the crashing of the waves in this scene, and that’s attributable to the big, dynamic splashing as well as the undulating sea in the foreground, all on a nicely composed ‘canvas.’ One of my favorite things about this picture is how the storm has turned the whole world gray, so the photo looks almost monochrome, even in full color. Thank you for sharing!”

