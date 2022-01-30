A Snowflake is a Sestina



It takes about an hour

after leaving its cloud

for a snowflake

to reach the ground.

Each flake has six sides

and a nucleus — a particle



of pollen, or a particle

of dust. Fallen in an hour,

from the icy insides

of winter clouds

to glitter on the ground,

such is the life of a snowflake.



Each luminous snowflake

is 90% air, and a particle

risen from the ground;

grown in under an hour

by wind and water in a cloud,

dancing whimsy on all sides,



until six crystalline sides

tumble out as a snowflake,

a flake as unique as the cloud

where it began as a particle,

grew within an hour

and fell to the ground.



Here on the ground

from the warm sides

of windows, the hours

drift by while Snowflakes

drift down, downy particles,

flattened flecks of cloud,



crystalized flecks of cloud

drifting to the ground —

100,000 water particles

vaporized and frozen inside

a cloud to make Snowflakes

which pile up by the hour.



The hours, light as clouds, scatter

snowflakes on the ground; six lacy

sides embracing a particle of dust.

To Have (a second poem by Rena Priest)



What luck to have a quiet window,

a warm place to watch the passing world,

to be an audience to falling snow,



to sit beneath a lamplight’s gentle glow,

in pleasant revery with fists uncurled.

What luck to have a quiet window,



A warm place to let my worries go.

What luck, to have safety from the cold,

to be an audience to falling snow,



to enjoy nature’s dazzling show —

how in bitter winds ice dust is twirled.

What luck to have a quiet window.



How terrible it is to know

that others have no place in the world

to be an audience to falling snow;



no safety, no warmth, no place to go.

It means my heart must be so cold.

What luck to have a quiet window,

to be an audience to falling snow.



