A DECADE AGO, I walked away from the newsroom, gave up a regular paycheck and dedicated the next chapter of my career as a journalist to sharing stories from the Pacific Northwest wine industry.

The biggest wine-loving friend anyone could hope for — former Seattle Times Grapevine columnist Andy Perdue — and I began our news company in early 2013. A few weeks later, I wrote a story that leaned on crowdsourcing to list all the head winemakers in Oregon who were women. It remains the article with the most comments in the history of my website.

Women have played key roles in the Washington wine industry since the early days of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Cheryl Barber-Jones grew up in Richland, earned a science degree at Washington State University and landed a job with Ste. Michelle in 1976. She received training from iconic Napa Valley winemaker André Tchelistcheff and became Ste. Michelle’s white-winemaker five years later.

In 1977, Ste. Michelle recruited winemaker Kay Simon from California. Five years later, she headed up a massive new facility that is now Columbia Crest — one of the Northwest’s largest wineries.

And Mimi Nye, a pioneering figure in the Washington wine industry, earned a spot in management with Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, graduating from Washington State University in 1976 with a horticulture degree and five years later beginning a 35-year career managing vines. Until 2016, she was the only vineyard manager in the history of Canoe Ridge Estate Vineyard, a 600-acre planting she oversaw beginning in 1991. Chateau Ste. Michelle’s Mimi Chardonnay is named for her.

Advertising

There’s also the story of Salishan Vineyards in the Clark County town of La Center, where then-Seattle Times reporter Joan Wolverton planted vines in 1971 and later became an award-winning winemaker.

It wasn’t until 1987 that Lynn Penner-Ash made headlines in Oregon as the state’s first commercial winemaker, recruited from Napa to take over Rex Hill. This past summer, Penner-Ash retired from her eponymous winery, and Rex Hill was among the purchases in Oregon by Ste. Michelle.

As a result of retirements and those acquisitions, Ste. Michelle recently announced a series of promotions. A look at 11 of the company’s primary brands shows a woman as the head winemaker at five of them.

For this year’s Wine Issue, rather than compile a statewide list, I chose to spotlight three women in positions of leadership in Washington wine.

Oregon’s wine industry, while not as large as Washington’s, is a media darling more than ever, primarily because of the Willamette Valley’s affinity for crafting world-class pinot noir. In each of the past four years, Wine Spectator magazine has ranked at least one wine produced by a woman in Oregon among its Top 100 wines of the year. In Washington, the last time a woman-made wine ended up on that Top 100 list was 2015 — the Baer Winery 2012 Ursa Red Wine by Erica Orr.

Coincidentally, my No. 1 value wine for this year is a merlot made by a woman who oversees the production of about 10 million bottles each year. And the grapes were grown about 15 minutes from my home in Richland.