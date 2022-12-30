A CENTURY AGO, much of the future seemed already written, plain to see.

The Wright brothers had first flown in 1903, and 20 years later, aviation was thriving even in its infancy. William Boeing’s namesake company was building seaplanes on South Lake Union in Seattle and found a partner to launch airmail and passenger travel, which eventually broke off as United Airlines. By the late 1950s, jet airliners were common.

Massachusetts-born engineer and inventor Robert Goddard launched the first liquid-fuel rocket in 1926 and influenced many who entered the U.S. space program. The United States landed men on the moon in 1969.

The “War to End All Wars” ended in an Allied victory in 1918. But prescient observers such as John Maynard Keynes, Herbert Hoover and even French Marshal Ferdinand Foch — the Supreme Allied Commander in World War I — predicted the harsh peace was only an armistice that would last 20 years.

The Great War also saw tsarist Russia fall to revolution, with the Bolsheviks establishing the Soviet Union. By the 1920s, Stalin was in power and setting the stage for terror across the country and state-imposed famine in Ukraine. The U.S.S.R. would become America’s rival in the Cold War that dominated much of the 20th century.

The deadly 1918-20 influenza pandemic gave way to the prosperous Roaring Twenties in the United States, the most powerful economic expansion to that point in history.

The Civil Rights Movement was being sowed in the 1920s with such organizations as the NAACP and the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters on the railroads. It would flower in the 1960s.

Seattle’s population was more than 315,000 in 1920, and it had established itself as the leading city of the Pacific Northwest. The Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition of 1909 had staked Seattle’s claim as a city on the make. It would host another world’s fair in 1962 — focused, imperfectly, on the 21st century.

Even with the Great Depression and World War II looming, America came through as the world’s industrial and military superpower. Time magazine publisher Henry Luce called the 1900s “The American Century.”

Other developments were unseen: nuclear weapons, “high technology,” the fall of the Soviet Union, 9/11 and the rise of China among them. It’s a reminder that even the clearest-seeming crystal ball is fallible.

Now, in our ’20s, much of the future appears threatening or unfathomably murky, whether for Seattle, the nation or the planet.

OUR CITY WAS badly wounded by the pandemic and the resulting exodus of downtown office workers. Then came the civil disturbances that accompanied the mostly peaceful protests following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer. Downtown, the largest source of business tax revenues for Seattle, saw scores of street-level shops and restaurants close, especially on Third Avenue. The homelessness crisis grew worse despite millions of dollars spent to address it. Crime spiked across the city and continues to be a serious problem.

Seattle is on a sideways comeback now. But a critical question is whether it will ever return to the old Seattle. Not the one from 1962, but the vibrant “superstar city” that emerged in the 2010s, especially with Amazon and other tech companies’ transformation of South Lake Union and beyond.

Seattle is especially conducive to remote work, so downtown offices might remain well below their pre-COVID occupancy levels for years. The idea of turning empty office buildings into apartments is a popular aspiration among urban thinkers. But it’s easier said than done. Office towers are laid out differently from apartments, and conversions would be difficult and expensive, not to mention the resistance from building owners who would rather wait for a return to the office.

Meanwhile, as 2022 ended, major tech companies were laying off employees. A recession might not happen, but a slowdown is certain.

On the other hand, tourism is rebounding, conventions are returning, and Mayor Bruce Harrell is smart and focused on bringing the city back, despite a City Council majority that appears resistant to addressing such important issues as public safety.

I’ve written before about Seattle’s genius for reinvention in past crises and turning points. Now it will be tested as never before.

Outside Seattle, we’re facing what Columbia University history professor Adam Tooze calls a “polycrisis.” He means a convergence of shocks such as human-caused climate change and droughts, floods and wildfires; the fragility of democracy shown by the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol; Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; and the increasing tension between the United States and China.

The latter could become especially dangerous if China invades Taiwan, which it sees as a renegade province. After decades of “strategic ambiguity” by the United States, President Joe Biden has pledged to defend the island democracy. This could bring two nuclear powers into direct conflict. The polycrisis “interact(s) so that the whole is worse than the sum of the parts,” Tooze wrote in Financial Times. And they’re coming on much faster than previous shocks over the past 50 years.

Seattle and Washington have plenty of skin in the game. China is the state’s largest export destination. The location of military bases around Puget Sound, especially the ballistic missile submarine base at Bangor and the Jim Creek Naval Radio Station, makes us a first-strike target in any nuclear exchange with the People’s Republic.

ONE OF THE MOST intriguing pivot points ahead is a great generational handoff as the baby boomers retire and die, to be replaced by Gen Xers and millennials.

As of October, more than 31 million Americans without a disability were not in the workforce, compared to 19 million in 2008.

The boomers, those 76 million people born between 1946 and 1964, are the largest living U.S. generation.

It’s always perilous to generalize. The older boomers got drugs, sex, rock ‘n’ roll, secure jobs and pensions. Many fought in, or protested against, the Vietnam War. Younger boomers, my cohort, endured AIDS, disco, insecure jobs and much less stable 401(k)s. Yet in 2019, they began to be surpassed by succeeding generations. Gen Xers are projected to peak in population at 64 million around 2028. Millennials, a boomer-size generation, are expected to peak at more than 75 million in 2033, by which time boomers will number fewer than 65 million. By the middle of the 21st century, boomers will account for only 16.2 million in a nation expected to be 438 million strong.

Many boomers’ fathers, and some mothers, served in World War II. Like their parents, most boomers read newspapers. They entered workplaces that were top-down, almost military-style, organizations. When I became an EMT-paramedic in the mid-1970s, I was taught by older boomers who had served as combat medics in Vietnam (the precursors of civilian physician assistants). They couldn’t care less about my self-esteem. And while I was thrilled to finally earn their respect, it was a tough slog.

The same was true as a cub reporter, working my way up from small afternoon papers to major metropolitan dailies and “destination papers” such as The Seattle Times.

In all cases, my expertise and institutional knowledge were earned, valued and valuable. I loved teaching, whether as an experienced first responder, an instructor in theater at a small college or as a business editor for 17 years. Working long hours in my callings was part of the appeal.

Millennials, especially, want better “work-life balance,” development opportunities, good pay and the ability to drive change, according to surveys. They came of age comfortable with the digital revolution, with iPhones and all sorts of platforms, from Instagram and TikTok to Twitter (if it survives Elon Musk). We old fogies use Facebook.

Seattle gives the appearance of a young city thanks to abundant tech jobs and universities. The most recent U.S. Census American Community Survey showed age 25 as the largest cohort and age 35 as the median.

CONFLICT AMONG GENERATIONS goes back to ancient times. Don’t forget “the generation gap” of the 1960s between hippies and their parents.

“The children now love luxury; they have bad manners, contempt for authority; they show disrespect for elders and love chatter in place of exercise. Children are now tyrants, not the servants of their households. They no longer rise when elders enter the room. They contradict their parents, chatter before company … and tyrannize their teachers.”

This was Socrates, not someone my age who receives the dismissive “OK Boomer” response from millennials and Gen Z for older people who don’t get it.

The younger cohort, especially those with college educations and clustered in blue cities, was on the leading edge of “The Great Awokening” — woke to inequality, social justice, human-caused climate change and seeing history through the lens of today’s values rather than those who lived it at the time.

“The older generations grew up with a certain mindset, and we have a different perspective,” Shannon O’Connor, 19, told The New York Times in 2020. “A lot of them don’t believe in climate change or don’t believe people can get jobs with dyed hair, and a lot of them are stubborn in that view. Teenagers just respond, ‘OK Boomer.’ It’s like, ‘We’ll prove you wrong; we’re still going to be successful because the world is changing.’ ”

To be fair, three of our four boomer presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Donald Trump — didn’t distinguish themselves with success. Barack Obama was born at the end of the baby boom. (Joe Biden, born in 1942, is a member of “the Silent Generation.”)

But “OK Boomer” is falling into the same trap of generalization that some millennials claim is being applied to them.

Gen Xers I know have a special antipathy against millennials. A smaller generation, they feel left out of the public square. As for boomers, age discrimination in employment (and also against those with disabilities) is increasingly documented.

Today, immigration is also changing American demographics rapidly.

The same is true for behavior. The code of respectable conduct I grew up with is fading. The suits and ties I loved to wear every workday are going away.

In many parts of the country, traditional American religion is becoming quaint, especially among the dying mainline Protestant churches. A new morality is emerging with the embrace of so-called critical theory regarding race and gender, which burst out of academia into media and corporate America.

My generation’s world is slipping away. The old wake up in a foreign country, even if they never leave home.

Setting generations against each other can’t turn out well. For one thing, it benefits power-hungry demagogues who take advantage of it for their own ends.

THE BRAVE NEW WORLD will mean more than geopolitical risks and generational conflicts. It will bring technology breakthroughs barely dreamed of. Technologists such as Jaron Lanier warn that tech that especially entrances younger people needs a good dose of skepticism it’s not getting, including how it could change life and society for the worse.

Artificial intelligence could be a helper (think email text fill-in). Or a threat beyond the fictional Skynet in the “Terminator” movies, which launched a nuclear war and waged combat against the surviving humans in the rubble. In 2014, the brilliant physicist Stephen Hawking warned that AI “could spell the end of the human race.” His concern was that AI could mimic human intelligence and then surpass it, becoming independent.

“Thinking machines” also could transform warfare, a concern recently voiced by former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger; Eric Schmidt, former chief executive of Google; and Anne Neuberger, the Biden administration’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology.

“What I’m talking about is that in exploring legitimate questions that we ask (AI), they come to conclusions that would not necessarily be the same as we — and we will have to live in their world,” Kissinger told The Washington Post.

Highly sophisticated quantum computers are already in use, including by Amazon Web Services.

But all these advances also invite magical thinking that technology alone can solve the existential challenge of human-caused climate change, rather than policies that keep carbon in the ground.

A century ago, much of the future seemed apparent. Today it’s anything but that. Seattle remains a beautiful, if challenged, city. Every day’s a gift. But we can’t take anything for granted.