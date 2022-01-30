THE INSPIRATION FOR this story was curiosity. For years during cold-weather hikes, I’ve noticed strange clusters of ice spikes jutting from the ground and wondered how they formed.

That got me thinking about another winter enchantment: the way white snow glows turquoise in the holes left by boots or ski poles. I knew it had something to do with wavelengths, but what?

Photojournalist Erika Schultz and I decided to team up on a story exploring these and other wonders unique to the season when our hemisphere tilts farthest from the sun. I hoped it would open my eyes to things I hadn’t noticed before and — maybe — expand my enjoyment of a season I often find hard to love.

My fascination with physical phenomena was quickly matched by the physiological — the mystery of how trees and animals endure conditions that would seem to guarantee frigid death.

Since lowland winters in Western Washington are generally mild (our end-of-2021 cold snap notwithstanding), it seemed logical to look to the mountains. And to experience Washington winter at its most extreme, it’s hard to top Mount Rainier.

Rising more than 2.7 miles above sea level, the state’s tallest peak is also the ultimate storm catcher. Weather systems slam into the mass of rock, then funnel up and over the summit, gaining speed and dumping moisture as they rise.

Winds in excess of 140 mph have been clocked at Camp Muir, about halfway up the main climbing route. Paradise, which ranks among the snowiest places on Earth, averages 639 inches a year. In the winter of 1971-72, the popular recreation area received a staggering 93.5 feet of snow, which stood for many years as a world record.

National Park Service ranger Curt Jacquot has spent nearly three decades helping visitors experience the mountain in all its seasons, but particularly winter. His favorite part of the job (currently suspended due to the pandemic) is leading snowshoe trips.

Sometimes the groups get lucky and spot a ptarmigan, or a long-tailed weasel in its white winter coat. On sunny days when the mountain is out, the snow can glitter like diamonds. Even when it’s gray and the animals are hiding, there’s always something to marvel at, Jacquot says.

It might be trees weighed down by ice and snow, the tracks of a small mammal or the call of a raven flying overhead. “I’ve been here for most of my career, and there’s more than a lifetime of things to learn.”

Above all, he strives to help people connect to nature during a season when it’s tempting to stay indoors and crank up the furnace.

As Schultz and I plucked at a few of the strands of evolution, ecology and meteorology that intersect during the coldest months in the Pacific Northwest, Jacquot was one of the first guides we turned to. We also enlisted naturalists, scientists, and even disc jockeys and our state poet laureate, who help bring the focus back to that bond between humans and the natural world.

Bulletproof evergreens

Washington’s winter landscape is dominated by living things whose only option is to stay put. Rooted in place, trees must endure whatever nature throws at them. At high elevations, that includes winds so fierce they strip away branches, temperatures that rarely rise above freezing, and layers of “Cascade concrete” heavy enough to droop mature conifers and deep enough to bury the youngsters.

“I do marvel at how they withstand it,” says Tom Hinckley, who has been studying trees in the Pacific Northwest for more than four decades.

But do they ever. A fully cold-hardened subalpine fir can survive being dunked in liquid nitrogen at minus-320 degrees Fahrenheit.

Getting to that bulletproof state is a slow process for evergreen trees, says Hinckley, professor emeritus at the University of Washington School of Environmental and Forest Sciences. Predictability is key, which is why climate change could knock many species out of kilter.

“Plants go through a whole series of steps — a cascade of morphological and internal responses — that enables them to survive the cold,” he tells me during a visit to Seattle’s Washington Park Arboretum, where the trees have it easy compared to their cousins on Mount Rainier and other high elevation slopes.

At its simplest, evergreen trees’ winter imperative is to prevent ice forming inside cells, which is deadly because it ruptures the membranes. Of all the cells to be nurtured through the cold, none are more vital than the tender buds.

Representing the next season’s needles, cones and shoots, buds form during the late summer and early fall, when decreasing day length and temperatures set the tree on its path to an arboreal equivalent of hibernation.

Evergreens don’t lose their foliage, but they do crank up production of abscisic acid, or ABA, the hormone that triggers leaf fall in deciduous trees. ABA also shuts down growth, which makes trees less vulnerable to freezing.

As temperatures drop even lower, trees mobilize additional defenses.

Dormant cells can withstand temperatures down to about 14 degrees F, Hinckley says. To endure greater cold, trees can increase the cellular concentration of compounds that act like antifreeze. They also can make their cell membranes more permeable, so that water is forced out of the cells.

The ejected water pools in the spaces between cells and under the tentlike carapace of scales that covers the buds. There, it can freeze without damaging any living tissue. Subalpine firs adapted to Washington’s mountains have much more empty space under their bud scales than subalpine firs in Southern California, presumably to accommodate more ice, Hinckley points out.

While the basic approach to winter survival is similar across species, each type of tree has evolved its own unique variations.

“There’s a lot of really interesting and elaborate things … occurring within plants that makes them pretty amazing,” Hinckley says.

Take the Douglas fir, perhaps the best-studied conifer.

Before the tree begins emerging from its winter torpor, it must spend about 400 hours chilling at temperatures around 29 degrees F. Once that threshold is reached, levels of ABA begin to diminish. By mid-February, the hormone that has kept a lid on cell growth all winter is gone. But it’s not until much later, when the soil has warmed and overnight temperatures have begun to rise, that the tree senses the danger of frost is past.

Then the buds start to grow and swell — and the cycle begins again.

Nonfrozen flies

The first time John Tuthill spotted tiny brown insects skittering across the mountain snow, he was shocked. The UW neuroscientist studies insect brains, and he knew most nervous systems screech to a halt as temperatures dip near freezing.

But once he started looking, he saw the creatures — flightless snow flies from the genus Chionea — throughout the high Cascades.

“I’ve seen snow flies in a white-out up at 10,000 feet on Mount Rainier, and they’re just running around like it’s a normal day,” he tells me. “Some of my skiing and climbing partners got annoyed because I was spending so much time stopping and collecting these bugs.”

Few insects remain active in winter. With limited ability to regulate their temperature, most overwinter as eggs or pupae, laced with antifreeze molecules and tucked into sheltered spots.

Tuthill and his team are trying to tease out the secret to the snow fly’s unusual lifestyle. In lab tests, the insects can keep moving down to 1.4 degrees F. Yet thermal scans show that they don’t seem able to warm themselves up.

The flies almost certainly produce proteins that prevent freezing, but that doesn’t explain how their neurons can conduct electrical signals under such frigid conditions, Tuthill says.

“We think there has to be some exotic mechanism they are using.”

It might be that the flies have a way to selectively warm peripheral nerves. Or they might have developed a way to modify ion channels in neural membranes, which orchestrate nerve impulses, so they can operate in extreme cold.

If so, the obscure flies might someday yield insights to human disorders, like epilepsy and some heart conditions. Research on ion channels involved in the perception of pain, heat and touch won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology.

Tuthill has enlisted collaborators across the country to help with the research. He supplies the experimental subjects, collecting flies on his ski touring trips.

“They’re so hardy, you can put them in a tube with a drop of water and send them in the mail, and they survive completely fine.”

Clever birds

More than 180 species of birds spend some part of the year around Mount Rainier, but come winter, the ranks at Paradise — and most other high-elevations — narrow to just a handful.

Most ubiquitous are ravens, Canada jays (formerly called gray jays) and Clark’s nutcrackers.

They’re all smart, resourceful birds, adept at utilizing every aspect of their environment — including humans, says John Marzluff, a UW ornithologist who specializes in corvids.

Ravens in particular can rely on people in winter, sometimes “commuting” 50 miles or more to visit towns and dumps. One bird Marzluff tagged in Yellowstone National Park travels daily to a restaurant where the staff feeds it everything from roast beef to French fries.

Canada jays are nicknamed camp robbers, and those at Rainier know when and where visitors congregate and how to cajole handouts.

“You don’t think of that as natural,” Marzluff tells me, “but we’re another scavenger, another predator out there, and these birds take advantage of us.”

When they’re not begging, Canada jays feed off morsels they’ve cached high in trees, sticking animal parts, insects and fungi together in a wad cemented in place with saliva. Clark’s nutcrackers’ stashes are usually tucked into windswept patches of ground.

Roadkill is another seasonal favorite, and ravens patrol their territory for carcasses or gut piles left by hunters. “They are super-efficient at scouring large landscapes,” Marzluff says.

Keeping warm is a matter of insulation and circulation. To prevent loss of heat, the birds have a counter-current system that cools blood going to their feet and warms the blood returning to their core.

Their weather-resistant outer feathers and inner fluff are the equivalent of a Gore-Tex jacket lined with down, Marzluff explains. They also can shiver to warm themselves up.

At night, they shelter out of the wind in tree canopies or snags. Those that roost in groups or mated pairs sometimes even cuddle.

It’s easier for big birds to keep warm, but some tiny species — like chickadees and kinglets — also are adapted to Northwest winters. “Those are the ones that are really amazing to me,” Marzluff says.

Snuggling for them is a lifesaver. “Kinglets will roost together in big groups, all puffed up and crowded together like a cluster of bees.”

Of wolverines and mice

Gulo gulo is one of the most delightful scientific names ever coined. The animal is also a leading candidate for Washington’s most cold-hardy mammal, roaming high mountain ridges where winter’s harsh conditions drive most other creatures underground or into the lowlands.

Its common name — wolverine — conjures its fierce nature.

“They stay up high and eke out a living in this marginal habitat,” Jocelyn Akins, of the Cascades Carnivore Project, tells me.

Fewer than 50 wolverines live in Washington, including the first family spotted on Mount Rainier in a century. They’re all migrants — or descendants of migrants — who made their way from Canada in the decades since the species was wiped out here for its fur.

That fur, prized for thickness and its ability to shed frost, allows the animals to simply curl up in any conditions. No den necessary. Their “ginormous” feet act like snowshoes, Akins says.

But finding food in winter is tough, even across individual territories that can exceed 90 square miles — about the size of Seattle. Akins and her colleagues take advantage of that scarcity, setting up stations baited with meaty bones and equipped with cameras that capture images of the hungry predators.

They also collect scat to figure out what the Gulos are eating. (The Latin name means “glutton.”) The project is just getting started, but so far they’ve found mountain goat — probably scavenged from animals killed in avalanches — and, during warmer months, a surprising numbers of songbirds.

Akins doesn’t know whether wolverines also prey on the mice, voles and shrews that inhabit a hidden niche called the subnivean zone. No matter how cold and windy it might be at the surface, the temperature stays within a few degrees of freezing in this cozy space between the ground and the bottom of the snowpack.

The tiny mammals move through tunnels and feed on seeds and the bottoms of plants. When the snow melts, it’s common to see shrubs stripped bare of bark at the base.

But the subnivean isn’t always a safe space. Weasels live there, too, feeding on their neighbors. And sharp-eared coyotes, foxes and owls listen for the scrabbling of little feet and plunge headfirst through several feet of snow in hopes of a meal.

Ice spikes and blue snow

Needle ice launched me on this exploration of winter and its wonders, though at the time I didn’t know what it was called. I was just fascinated by ice jutting out of the ground along hiking trails.

On closer examination, I could see the formations were made up of individual strands, each no thicker than a hair, arrayed in spiky swaths. Sometimes the ice ribbons curled in on themselves. Mostly, they thrust straight up like fairy castles rising from the mud.

But why?

It took two experts to help me understand the process: Bernard Hallet, a UW emeritus professor who studies glaciers and arctic landscapes, and geographer James Carter, emeritus at Illinois State University, who took up the study of weird and wonderful ice formations after he retired.

Needle ice can form in wet, moderately porous soil when the air cools to just below freezing — around 28 degrees F. Water in the ground starts to form tiny droplets of ice at the surface. “That little ice crystal has to be present to start the process,” Carter says.

Water in the relatively warm ground flows toward the ice droplet through pores in the soil. The water wicks upward through the pores via capillary action, the way a droplet of blood on your fingertip is drawn into a tiny glass tube for testing.

As the water contacts the cold air, it freezes, pushing the filament farther upward. As long as air temperatures remain at or below freezing and the water in the soil remains liquid, the process will continue.

Delicate as it appears, needle ice can be a powerful force in sculpting arctic landscapes, Hallet and his colleagues found. Repeated cycles of ice formation can nudge pebbles and rocks into rows, circles and other repeating patterns that appear human-made, they reported recently.

The second question I set out to answer for this story — why cracks and holes in snow shine blue from within — was the most straightforward, because it’s simply a matter of physics.

The surface of snow appears white because it reflects nearly all of the visible light that strikes it. But sink a hole on a bright day, and the picture changes. Light that enters the hole scatters and ricochets repeatedly, which allows some of it to be absorbed. Because snow preferentially absorbs red and yellow light, what’s reflected back to your eyes is the blue.

The best description I’ve read is by local author Bruce Barcott in “The Measure of a Mountain: Beauty and Terror on Mount Rainier.” He writes about a snowshoe trip with a friend and the azure gleam in the pits created by their poles. “It was as if we’d cut the snow and out flowed the sky.”