Photographer: Kent Hitchings

Photo taken: March 26, in Depoe Bay, Oregon

Photographer’s description: “A subadult bald eagle made a close flyby of our Oregon Coast home in Depoe Bay. Taken with a Canon EOS 90D camera and a Canon 100-400 mm zoom lens. The photo was cropped to focus on the intensity of the eagle’s eye.”

Critique: “Nice eagle encounter you’ve captured here. I like that your image was strong enough that you could crop in as tightly as you did. It has the exact effect you intended. I also like that we can still see a little motion in the flap of the wing in the high background, which reminds us we’re still airborne. The centerpiece of the image, though, is the young eagle’s face, with all its detail. Well done, and thanks for submitting!”

