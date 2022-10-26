Photographer: Daniel Chernin

Photo taken: Sept. 10, 2022, in Issaquah

Photographer’s description: “We have owls nesting in our yard and the surrounding forest, but rarely do they come down to our deck. This barred owl landed on the railing, carefully checked out the scene, then closed his eyes and turned to worship the sun. Taken with Canon EOS 77D, EF 70-200 mm f2.8L IS II USM lens at ISO 100, 1/2000, f/2.8, 200 mm.”

Critique: “How nice of this owl to hang out for its photo shoot! I like how the closed eyes give us a sense that it’s feeling unbothered peace. The lighting is perfect to accentuate the beautiful plumage, and the background is nice and clean. Overall, no technical complaints from me! Lovely photo — thanks for sharing!”

