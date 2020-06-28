STONEWALL PLACE is 650 miles southwest of Anchorage, out the Aleutian chain. By air, the journey took two flights — the first was 2 1/2 hours from Anchorage to Cold Bay, which holds the record for most overcast town in America, making it quite difficult to fly in and out of. We always factored at least a day to be weathered in.

The second leg was a bumpy 20-minute flight in a tiny four-seat bush plane to the gravel False Pass airstrip, where mail was flown in three times a week.

If the weather was nice enough to get across the pass from the village, the last leg was a 20-minute skiff ride from the dock to our beach.

The other way to travel to Stonewall is by ferry. Since we were kids, the trusty M/V Tustumena has run for three days from Homer to False Pass once a month, bringing supplies and people to the Aleutian Islands. The ferry stops in many small villages along the way and continues on to Akutan and Dutch Harbor before it turns around. From the ferry dock in False Pass, we could take our skiff the short journey to Stonewall Place.