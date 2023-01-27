INQUIRING MINDS MIGHT want to know: Did I actually try the hustle, this dance I go on about (and borderline rhapsodize about) in this week’s magazine?

Weeeeell … yeah, kinda. The results were unremarkable. Couldn’t quite get comfortable with the basic step. It doesn’t begin on the “one,” like most of your easier-to-learn dances, but on “and-one” — tough for a potato-foot like me — which takes some practice. And I was on the job. I had some serious voyeur-ing to do.

But if the prospect of hustle catches your fancy, there are two regular dances in the area — with beginner lessons.

The Mainstory From disco days to Seattle dance parties, the hustle brings us together

First: Seattle Hustle Club (seattlehustleclub.com), which happens on the first Friday of every month at Juanita Community Club, 13027 100th Ave N.E., Kirkland. Beginner class is 7:30-8:15 p.m. Intermediate class is 8:15-9, at which point the dance begins! It’s $5 for one lesson, $10 for the dance, $12 for one lesson and the dance, or $15 for both lessons and the dance.

Second: In the Groove (centuryballroom.com/home/events/groove-1), on the second Thursday of every month at Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., second floor, Seattle. An intro lesson begins at 9 p.m. The dance begins at 9:30. It’s $15.

Advertising

Incidentally, hustle dancers tell me, that “and-one” beginning is what makes hustle such a universal adapter, musically speaking: You can dance it to pretty much anything, because the slightly counterintuitive beginning can slide right into all sorts of rhythms.

But if some of you nondancers want to marinate in a sonic slice of 1972 puertorriqueño South Bronx — the birthplace of hustle — I’ve got a treat for you: “Power-Fuerza” by The Ghetto Brothers.

I was talking with Willie Estrada, who was very much there in ’72, about the Bronx Burning, the gangs, and the fantastically rich music and dance culture those teenagers were creating — culture that spilled out of his circle, morphed and contributed to early hip-hop, disco, the choreography in “Saturday Night Fever,” all kinds of stuff.

He mentioned this band. A bunch of youngsters with wide-open ears who made one record, pulling in all the sounds they’d been hearing: radio pop, garage rock, psychedelia, the Caribbean rhythms they’d grown up with in their kitchens as kids.

I had a listen online. I special-ordered the re-pressed 2012 vinyl from my local record shop. Which I almost never do — but damn.

It starts with an Easybeats riff, some Beatles harmonies, some tumbadora percussion and then … goes places. The sixth track, “Viva Puerto Rico Libre,” is at once celebration and lament. And it gets me right in the guts.

If you’re looking for new tunes in 2023, you could do far, far worse than Googling “Ghetto Brothers,” “bandcamp” and “1972.”

Happy New Year.