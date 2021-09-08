Photographer: Bonny Rigley

Photo taken: Aug. 12, 2021, in Mount Vernon

Photographer’s description: “This morning I looked out the window and saw this amazing sunrise in the smoke-filled sky! So I grabbed my Nikon Coolpix P900 and took some photos. To me, it is representing the burning wildfires that are going on in the Pacific Northwest.”

Critique: “This is stunning and ominous. It’s well-executed technically: sharp and nicely exposed. I like how the trees are in focus, but the sun is in the background — even though it’s obviously the ‘star’ attraction here. The color palette is practically apocalyptic, even as climate change promises more and more smoky sunrises like this. Gorgeous photograph. Thank you for sharing it with us.”

