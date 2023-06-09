Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our cover story. This week’s cover story explores some surprisingly restorative yoga practices.

A DECADE AGO, I met yoga teacher Octavia Raheem at a conference. I briefly worked with her as a coach, then we went our separate ways. Then, during the pandemic, I saw her sharing on social media about the importance of rest, particularly for people in underrepresented communities.

Her message resonated with me. I picked up her books and eventually interviewed her for my podcast. Her message of rest struck a chord, and made me look more deeply at why I wasn’t spending more time resting.

I left teaching yoga a year ago to run my coaching business full-time. I love coaching. And, in the months after leaving my career as a yoga teacher, I realized I not only had reduced my time taking the more physical, vigorous classes I loved; I also had sacrificed the soft, restorative classes. I saw how disconnected I had grown from that compassionate, gentle space for my body and myself, and the cost it had incurred on my own well-being.

I also saw it happening for people all around me. I saw how scattered and stressed my friends and clients were; the pace was unsustainable and taking an incredible toll.

I also realized that what Raheem and Tracee Stanley, another leader in the rest movement, are saying is not only important, but also especially timely and essential right now.

Finally, I knew I wasn’t the only one who had given up something during the pandemic that actually served me, and months later, was still sorting out how to bring it back in.

I have recommitted to my own yoga practice and to actively resting. I hope this week’s cover story sparks something in you, too.