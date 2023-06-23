THEY COME TO our state and our city by the millions: In 2022, some 102 million statewide, still below pre-pandemic 2019, but slowly increasing.

They are the tourists: a generally nice bunch who have a few simple queries.

They want to see a whale. They’ve heard we have a lot of whales in our waters.

They want to see the first Starbucks store that started it all.

They ask, “What’s a good place for a salmon or Dungeness crab dinner?”

I asked two places that help tourists — Visit Seattle, the city’s official tourist site, and the industry-supported State of Washington Tourism group — for the most-asked questions by our visitors.

Not unexpectedly, most of the questions are pretty obvious.

It still means that what tourists would appreciate are some nitty-gritty details that won’t have them Googling all over cyberspace. Tourists are important to this state. Last year, they spent $22 billion and directly supported 145,000 jobs, says the industry group.

The tourists coming here are a varied bunch.

Stopping by recently at the Green Tortoise Hostel at First and Pike in downtown Seattle, capacity 170, I asked manager Haru Kobori to list where that day’s guests had come from. This is the place for thrifty types, with daily rates from $35 to $57.

Her list had at least 17 states, ranging from Texas to Hawaii, and 18 countries, ranging from the U.K. to Germany to Turkey to Indonesia to Argentina.

THE THING ABOUT the tourists you see in downtown Seattle is that they seem to have skipped the stories about its dismal condition.

On a sunny afternoon, you see tourists merrily walking about, taking smartphone photos, entranced at watching the salmon tossed at Pike Place Fish Market.

At the Market, I ran into Jess Chalmers and Guy Bell, husband and wife, from the seaside town of Inverloch, Australia. Both retired teachers, they now travel.

Why Seattle?

“It’s cooler, more hip. Coffee. A very quiet city. It’s chill,” says Chalmers.

Chill?

“Yes; they’re very polite here,” she says about our city. Even people asking for money. “If they ask for change and you say no, they say thank you. In other cities, they follow you.”

OK; HERE WE GO with a sampling of tourist queries. Some I couldn’t answer in a brief space, such as the one about salmon or Dungeness crab. I can tell you that salmon is about the simplest dish to prepare. I use just butter or olive oil, lemon and some pepper.

Here is what Seattle celebrity chef Tom Douglas recommends for thrifty tourists: “From a Green Tortoise perspective … wild salmon burgers are probably your best, most economic choice. There’s a bunch of places around town serving them, including our Seatown restaurant ($21, with fries). For local crab … you really get what you pay for. I would skip over trying to go low brow. You-pick places are the most fun but often horrible quality.”

Is Seattle a walkable city?

Yes.

Seattle came in at No. 9 in a 2021 walkable ranking of 2,800 cities in the United States by Walk Score, which promotes footing it in cities.

Sure, Seattle is the “City of Seven Hills,” even if, “The number is arbitrary and does not accurately describe Seattle’s topography of numerous hills, ridges and bluffs left behind by the retreat of the Vashon Glacier some 14,000 years ago,” says HistoryLink.

But if you stick to one neighborhood at a time, they’re mostly flat, says a guy who’s made numerous YouTube videos about walking in Seattle.

He is Dennis Khom Sikhanthat, 50, a 1992 Franklin High grad and creative director of the Pom Foundation, which promotes Laotian culture.

Take a look at his 48½-minute walk through downtown Seattle all the way to the waterfront, concluding with a second and final coffee stop in Pioneer Square. (“Storyville Coffee, one of my favorite coffee places in Seattle!”)

In that time, Sikhanthat does break a sweat. But, he says, “It’s a great way to see a city. It’s the best form of exercise. It’s not high impact, and you can think about stuff,” he says. “Just make sure you’re not on your phone on TikTok when crossing the road.”

To see all his walking videos, search “YouTube Lao Ocean.” Lao Ocean is the name he uses in his videos.

Where can we see whales?

It’s a good time to see whales in our waters. You can spend $109 to $145 for an adult ticket on a whale-watching boat trip.

Or, if you want to go cheap, there is a continually updated Facebook page from the nonprofit Orca Network that pinpoints exactly where whales can be seen from shore, for free. The group’s website also has a map that shows numerous best-shore locations for viewing.

Last year, there were record-breaking sightings in the Salish Sea, which covers Puget Sound, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Strait of Georgia, and is named after the coastal Salish people.

There are 35 companies that belong to the Pacific Whale Watch Association, which vows “responsible wildlife viewing” such as “slow approach speeds” and “precautionary viewing distances.”

The group says that in 2022, Bigg’s killer whales, named after Michael Bigg, a Canadian marine mammal specialist, and humpback whales were reported on more than 270 days of the year. Also spotted with frequency were gray and minke whales.

University of Washington whale researcher Deborah Giles says you can’t schedule whales. Whales spotted from a shore location in the morning won’t necessarily be there in the afternoon.

But she remembers what made her decide to study whales. It was seeing southern resident killer whales from shore on the west side of San Juan Island.

“It was on my 18th birthday, over 30 years ago. They were really close. They were magnificent. It changed my life,” Giles says.

Where is the first Starbucks?

There is a continual line of tourists outside the “first” Starbucks, at 1912 Pike Place in the historic Market. People want to see where it all started for the chain that eventually grew to some 34,000 stores worldwide.

On this particular recent afternoon, Salvador Cardona, of El Paso, Texas, has bought an Americano after waiting in line with 50 others. He says it was worth the wait.

“It looks like an old store. It takes me back in time to when I was young,” says Cardona.

Starbucks says the floors and coffee bins are the original ones from its opening there in 1976. It also says that Howard Schultz, who took the company to its heights after he took over in 1987, still has the key to the front door.

To be accurate, this location is not the first Starbucks.

The first location was opened in 1971 at 2000 Western Ave., nearby, at the corner of Virginia Street and Western. When the building in which it was located was demolished five years later, the store moved to the next block.

Which way to Nirvana?

It has been 32 years since Nirvana released “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” A high schooler back then is now in his or her late 40s.

A combination of fans of music from that era takes tours offered by Eric Magnuson, who for $300 provides a “VIP Grunge Redux Tour” for up to eight people.

That’s $37.50 each for a walking tour that takes you to the Belltown and Seattle Center spots that include where grunge bands once practiced and played way back when.

Sometimes, he says about his customers, “It’s younger-generation fans who are discovering Kurt Cobain and Chris Cornell.” But more often, says Magnuson, those taking the tour themselves were young when Pearl Jam and other Seattle bands of their era started. He says about those fans who’ve gotten older: “They are like Deadheads with money, wanting authenticity, and they also like the idea of exclusivity.”

Or, if you want to go cheap, click on this YouTube video by Kale Feelhaver, a 47-year-old IT guy from Dallas. He came to Seattle in August 2022 to put together his “Visiting 25 Grunge Rock Landmarks” channel. They’re all there for you to pick and choose to personally visit:

● The graffiti, garbage can-laden alley behind the 2300 block of Second Avenue, the former Black Dog Forge location that produced high-quality metal works. It also housed a practice room where, in their early days, Pearl Jam and The Presidents of the United States of America practiced.

● Or the small, hillside Viretta Park at 151 Lake Washington Blvd. E. It’s right next to the home where Cobain took his life on April 5, 1994, at age 27. His widow, Courtney Love, sold the home in June 1997. A solid wood plank gate keeps the curious from peering up the driveway. But in the park, there is a bench where Cobain fans leave flowers, little liquor bottles, letters — “Thank you so much for your music. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Says Feelhaver, “It was sad,” but, “you gotta see that.”

Where can we try Washington wines?

There are 1,050 licensed wineries in the state. Taste away.

Sharing the same latitude as top European wine regions, we’re the second-largest wine producing state in the country, with more than 17 million cases of wine annually.

The state’s Wine Commission has made it very simple for you to map out visits to wineries. Just click on one of the eight wine touring regions on its website, whether you’re driving to the Yakima Valley; or closer, to Woodinville; or just sticking around wineries based in Seattle.

Here are a few tips from Eric Degerman, head of the Great Northwest Wine publication, based in Kennewick.

● Don’t visit more than a handful of wineries in a day. Drink lots of water. Get a good breakfast. Make time for lunch, especially because many wineries now have an on-site restaurant. Don’t be afraid to spit the wine after you taste it. “The purpose is not to go there and get a buzz,” says Degerman.

● When it comes to wine tasting, who do you identify with in “Sideways?” That’s the 2004 movie about two middle-aged men embarking on a weeklong road trip through California’s wine country. Are you the one who sips the wine and talks about “oxygenating it” so “it unlocks the aromas?” Or his buddy, who slugs down the glass, leaving his wine connoisseur buddy flabbergasted: “Are you chewing gum?”

● Anyway, it’s not like in the 1980s or 1990s, when tasting rooms offered a sample for free, says Degerman. You can expect to pay at least $20, and likely more, for “flight tasting.” The “flight” is another way of saying you’ll be offered tastes of a handful of wines, maybe three or four. You’ll likely need a reservation. For that, you’ll get 1½ or 2 ounces of wine, which is like two sips, says Degerman. An expensive buzz, if that was your goal.

What’s up with The Gum Wall?

Tourists keep coming to The Gum Wall at 1428 Post Alley at Pike Place Market to see for themselves this public art, if you can call it that, described by the British tabloid The Sun with the question, “Is this the most disgusting tourist attraction in the world?”

It measures about 100 feet along each side of the narrow alley, and maybe 8 feet high: at least one ton of gum wads stuck to the bricks, oozing and dripping.

The Market says the wall has drawn “millions of visitors” and is one of its most photographed locations.

Back in the early 1990s, audience members of the improv group Unexpected Productions, which puts on shows at the theater at that location, began sticking gum on the wall’s bricks.

The wall has been cleaned twice, once in 2015 and again in 2019. That first steam cleaning took 130 hours to fill 94 buckets with 2,350 pounds of gum that went to a landfill. Gum isn’t compostable.

The next cleaning hasn’t yet been scheduled, says the Market.

Jay Hitt, managing director of the improv group, says some tourists believe they have to pay to see the wall. No; it’s free.

“We like it,” he says of the wall, even if the gum drips down the box-office window. He describes the smell outside “as a combination of fruit and mint.”

Also, “The only bad thing is that we’ll have it embedded into the carpet going into the theater, and sometimes it rubs off on people’s clothing standing too close it.”

Norman Ross, of Murrieta, California, was a recent visitor to the wall. It was his third visit over the years. “It’s a work of art and is as original as you can get. It’s abstract,” he says. “All those different colors and unlimited amounts of DNA.”

He’s also joined in sticking a wad of gum on the wall. If you’re planning to do that, says Ross, “I advise you to bring hand sanitizer.”

You have casinos, right?

With our great outdoors, you want directions to a casino?

Casino questions are right there among the most-asked by tourists.

Recently, at the Pike Place Market information center booth, Annette and Andy Hajek, of Sacramento, were trying to figure out a combo trip: a ferry to Bainbridge Island, taking in the scenery AND going to a casino.

No problem!

The Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort offers courtesy shuttles right from the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal, a 6-mile distance (or take a $2, 16-minute Kitsap Transit trip on the 390). Other casinos also offer shuttle service.

Click on the handy links provided by the Washington State Gambling Commission to the 29 tribal casinos. Blackjack; craps; roulette; baccarat in mini, Midi and full-size variations; poker; numerous kinds of pull tabs; and on and on are here for you.

Plus, oldies entertainment catering to the gamblers. REO Speedwagon. George Thorogood and the Destroyers. The “I Love the ’90s Tour” featuring Vanilla Ice.

The tribal casinos have plenty of inducements to bring you in because, well, you bring in the bucks. In 2019, of the $3.5 billion in net gambling receipts in this state from that industry, 80% — a whopping $2.8 billion — came from tribal casinos, says the state’s Gambling Commission. That resulted, say the tribes, in more than 14,000 direct jobs.

Remember: At the blackjack table, hit on 16 if the dealer has a 7 or higher showing. It’s your lucky day.

Where were the boys in the boat?

The ASUW Shell House tour is one of the best in Seattle. The TripAdvisor review is true for this $20 trip through history.

Now, by the time this story runs, just hope that Melanie Barstow, founder of the Boys of 1936 Tours, has figured out additional dates (it had been only two a month) to show the astounding story behind it. (Search for “Eventbrite 1936 boathouse.”)

Interest in the Shell House will only increase with the fall release of the George Clooney-directed movie based on the best-selling book “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.”

Legendary boatbuilder George Pocock housed his workshop in that Shell House, creating the boats that took the University of Washington to gold.

Barstow, 29, a former UW rower, is the enthusiastic guide who tells the history of the Shell House, located just north of Husky Stadium, where Montlake Cut meets Union Bay. With her tour, you get into the normally locked Shell House, and get to go inside the Conibear Shellhouse, which currently houses the UW rowing program. It is at Conibear that you can see suspended from the ceiling the Husky Clipper shell from the Olympics, as well as other memorabilia.

You also can visit the place on your own. Park at one of the lots by the stadium, wander around and take a look at the historic Shell House from the outside. Then hang outside nearby Conibear hoping that someone with a key card will let you in.

A spokesman for the UW Athletics Department says that might happen. This is still easygoing Seattle.