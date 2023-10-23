WE’RE DEBUTING A new feature in Pacific NW magazine this week called A Sense of Place.

The first installment is about the every-other-Wednesday Silent Reading Party at the Hotel Sorrento on First Hill, and we think it’s typical of what you’ll see each week: a blend of fun, captivating writing and beautiful photos. A Sense of Place will be reported and written by our inquisitive contributor Tantri Wija. This edition was photographed by Ken Lambert, one of the talented members of The Seattle Times’ photo staff. We’re excited to showcase Tantri’s writing and the amazing work of our photographers.

The feature will uncover interesting stories from a different neighborhood each week, from Seattle and farther afield. Each story will be complemented by a generous collection of staff photos, plus a map and a list of fun facts.

We know from a recent reader survey that you want to see more stories about the communities where we live, and we think that by introducing you to our neighbors, their neighborhoods, and the things and events that help define them, A Sense of Place will entertain and inform you, and build a broader sense of community.

To make space for A Sense of Place, we’re retiring two features that rotated every other week: Cheers!, which had been written by Tantri, and Gather, by Zach Powers (another outstanding magazine contributor), no longer will appear in the magazine. We’re also bidding farewell to Vintage Pacific NW, which presented some of our favorite stories from the Pacific NW magazine archives and served us well during the pandemic.

But now that we’re out and about — and likely coming to a neighborhood near you before too long — we’re focusing on the places and the people that shape our Pacific Northwest. We’d love to hear your feedback and story ideas; please share them by emailing ASOP@seattletimes.com.