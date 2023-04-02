BACK ON FEB. 17, I wrote a story for the magazine headlined, “As tech jobs melt, the trades beckon. This Tacoma plumber makes $140K+.”

The message struck a nerve with a number of you, including a business owner, a proud mom whose son went through a trades apprenticeship and is doing very well, and others.

Here is a sampling of those letters. Included is an email from a woman who responded to my Backstory about the origin of the term “journeyman,” which is widely used in the trades. She, and another woman who emailed me, pointed out the struggles of women in the field.

“Journey-level,” they pointed out, not “journeyman,” is the correct term.

As the father of daughter: Yes, it is.

The proud mother of a plumber

It is so necessary for today’s students to know how great apprentice programs are.

My son lives in Utah and went through the plumbing apprenticeship program. It was four years of working and twice-a-week evening classes, but at each step on the way, there was a little pay increase. The carrot and stick method works better for some people instead of paying for four years of college and then: Will you like the job you get?

I am very proud of my son, who works hard and earns a family wage. As a superintendent, he finds satisfaction in a job well done, and trains many an apprentice.

— Susan Harmon, Kirkland



Advertising

Angry about ‘the debt trap’

The article is so needed.

I am reading “The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe” by Josh Mitchell (a Wall Street Journal reporter), and it is the most depressing story imaginable. Greed, pure greed, has wrecked an entire generation — and our economy.

The next book on my list of things to read is “The View from Flyover Country.”

The only thing keeping me from total despair is anger at the people who knew they had a scam going and kept lobbying to secure their own fortunes. It’s on the same level as the people raising the price of insulin.

— Kate Bradley, Sammamish



Living on 23 hours a week

I hope the Sunday article opens young people’s minds to the opportunities out there. I’ve been harping on this for years.

I have a friend who was a chef at a high-end steakhouse who entered a labor union’s apprentice program, as he could live on 23 hours a week. He is well on his way to journeyman status. He says he will have earned about $80,000+ for 2022, even though he spent four weeks in unpaid training.

— George Siepak, Lynnwood



Language matters

Having worked in the construction trades back in the 1970s and ’80s, I preferred journey-level [to the gendered term journeymen]. As you know in your profession, language can be so important …

Advertising

I remember the rage one of my male co-workers went into when he had to set up the new sign that said “crew working” instead of “men working.” He took his black electrical tape and taped “crew” out and put “men” back in. You would never hear the words “journey-level electrician” come out of his mouth.

[A quote in the Backstory from a woman who said she was fine with being referred to as a “journeyman”] reminds me of many of the women I heard in those early days of affirmative-action hiring saying, “I actually kind of like having the door opened for me,” or, “I don’t think I’m being harassed when I’m told how sexy I look in my new jeans.” The worst was: They’d get this great job as a result of affirmative action and may be earning much more than their husband, and they’d say, “I don’t call myself a feminist.” It made it so much harder when I would finally have another woman in the same shop or, even rarer, on the same crew, and they would separate themselves from me in that way.

Thank you for pointing out the hurdles and the qualifications for apprentices. Some people still think affirmative action hires don’t have to qualify.

— Karen Meadows, Seattle



Unsexy but lucrative

My husband and I once owned a print shop and are now business brokers for small and medium-sized businesses. The biggest current issue for blue-collar companies is finding young people to work in “unsexy” jobs, who don’t want to be influencers or in tech, even though the money can be very good. We sell plumbing and electrical companies and a host of other service-oriented businesses, and those can be off-the-charts lucrative, as well.

— Pat Detmer, Newcastle

Another option for kids

I was very excited to read about the trades this last weekend. I teach in a Kent School District classroom, and your article made me think of the ways it could be put to good use for teaching.

Back in October 2016, The Seattle Times published an article asking if there’s too much focus on sending all students to college. Education Lab reporters came to my classroom as a part of an investigation of pathways to a productive adult life. Our program is still here. It’s the Kent Laboratory Academy, formerly Kent Phoenix Academy, and now includes grades 3 to 12. We try to entice kids into exploring engineering and technical career pathways with classes full of the exploration of problems, brainstorming solutions, designing and prototyping. We are always looking for real-world examples of how these STEM/CTE classes are relevant. Your Pacific NW magazine article is that evidence.

— David Smith, Auburn