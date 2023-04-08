GARDENING IS AN ancient craft, but Mary Reynolds, a “reformed” internationally acclaimed landscape designer, hopes to propel a paradigm shift in how we approach the care and tending of our plots. Reynolds’ new book, “We Are the ARK: Returning Our Gardens to Their True Nature Through Acts of Restorative Kindness” (Timber Press, 2022), is an informative and challenging read.

As a lifelong gardener who has spent a career in retail horticulture and garden writing, I found myself initially chafing at the author’s call to say goodbye to the way we’ve gardened for generations. “We need to start considering that gardens are part of an old world and to adopt a new vision for our future,” Reynolds writes in the book’s preface. “Looking at gardens as artistic endeavors or feasts for our senses is outmoded.”

Ouch! Still, I pressed on to see where the author was going with this horticultural apostasy. After all, everyone deserves the opportunity to be heard.

Coming from an elevated position within the world of design (Reynolds was the youngest woman in history to win a gold medal for garden design at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2002), the author turned from building gardens to restoring the land. This profound shift from “gardener to guardian” is the foundation of an international grassroots movement Reynolds began that’s also called We Are the ARK. ARK stands for an Act of Restorative Kindness to the Earth.

We Are the ARK is grounded in raising awareness about the collapse of the planet’s biodiversity, the biological diversity of all living things and the natural systems that connect them. Drawing on science, Reynolds correlates the rapidly increasing decline of the planet’s plants, animals and microorganisms, “the rooted and the unrooted,” with the rise of industrial farming, forestry and fishing — damaging human initiatives that call for human intervention and remediation. “Our relationship with nature must change,” she writes.

Advertising

“We Are the ARK” is both an inspirational song of praise for the natural world and an informative guide with actionable steps each of us can take to return our plots to what Reynolds calls “habitat and pantry” in support of pollinators and wildlife. Chapter by chapter, Reynolds outlines how we can begin thinking like an “ARKivist” and foster landscapes that support life in all its forms. “You can still design pathways, dining areas, nighttime spaces, lawns and patios, and food-growing areas,” she assures. “It just means you approach it all differently, embracing nature as a partner in the process.”

An ARK is intentional. It isn’t a neglected space but one that’s cultivated from a different perspective. It’s a space where nature is nurtured and supported, an environment that invites birds and butterflies and wildlife. This might look like including more native plantings, creating a log pile to provide insect habitat, leaving leaves beneath your trees and shrubs, or introducing a pond.

Oh, and there will be weeds. “Weeds are the foundation of an ecosystem reboot,” Reynolds writes. She ascribes an environmental intelligence and purpose to their (seeming) omnipresence and persistence, an asset for pollinators and critical to protecting soil. There’s more: homegrown meadows, periodically working the soil in a way that mimics the disturbance of large mammals and how changing the bulbs in your outdoor lighting lessens the effect on nighttime insects.

Like I said previously, “We Are the ARK” is a challenging read, as I believe the author intended, but it’s written with heart and filled with hope. Whimsical illustrations by Ruth Evans provide a spoonful of sugar to the book’s strong medicine and call for change. When I finally put aside my garden defenses and read with curiosity and imagination, I begin to open to the possibilities and opportunities of tending in new ways. It felt like a homecoming.