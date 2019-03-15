Members of the Classic Card Games group find all sorts of modern-day benefits in old-school games.

THE WEST SEATTLE Classic Card Games group is not what I normally would expect from a cold, dreary winter night in Seattle. For one thing, people are overtly welcoming complete strangers! They’re introducing themselves. They’re making conversation. It’s nearly as unsettling as it is charming.

The hospitality is intentional, says Nicole McAllister, who founded the group and organizes events through Meetup.com. “I think everyone that has been coming for a while sees that welcoming new players helps keep the group going, and wants to contribute to that.”

About 20 players occupy a corner of the cafe space at Meeples Games, a warm, cheerful place filled with big wooden tables. The group is about equal numbers men and women, ranging from early 20s to maybe 60ish.

Without fuss, they break into appropriately sized subgroups for tonight’s games — hearts, spades and bridge. One spades player, Barbara Moriarty, jokingly calls the latter the “grown-ups table.”

Other nights focus on pinochle, gin rummy, cribbage … if you played it with your grandma, you’ll probably find it here eventually.

The appeal of old-school card games is both obvious and counterintuitive in a digital world. They remind us of good times. That sense of comfort is especially valuable for transplants to Seattle, McAllister says. “They played cards with their families, they move to a new town, they want to meet new people; they find a group of card players, and it’s a comfortable fit.”

When it comes to meeting people, card games enjoy natural advantages. For one thing, they dispense with the excruciating task of small talk. The games are a default topic, especially given how many rules need explaining — something more experienced players seem happy to do. But (bridge maybe excepted) game play leaves room for other kinds of conversation, too, or “table talk.”

Many classic card games are partner games, which creates an immediate bond.

The venue helps, too. I find myself thinking the world needs more places like Meeples: inviting, inexpensive, communal spaces for all. “This is a place where people can grow and feel welcome,” says Lo Pierce, who’s running the cafe tonight. Winning games? “That’s not the point.”

Pierce says games draw people who normally might not feel comfortable in Seattle’s drink-focused, going-out culture: LGBT folks, people in recovery from addiction, those on the autism spectrum, families.

Laughs or groans occasionally rise above the low murmur of conversation as players’ fortunes rise and fall. As I check in on the spades table, Moriarty is saying, “My partner and I are on the same page. I don’t know what the book is, but we’re on the same page.”

Michael Weber, her partner for this game, has tried out a few Meetup groups. “This group, in particular, they were very friendly from day one. Not just friendly, but if you don’t know what the hell you’re doing, they’re OK with it.”

What everyone has in common: curiosity, a sense of fun, a desire to learn new (old) things. They’re also the kind of people willing to spend an evening potentially playing games with complete strangers.

Wendy Bergeson is a regular, and tonight she’s brought her daughter, Emma. “You meet people that have brains that work like yours,” she says. “It’s fun, recognizing the people who think like you.”