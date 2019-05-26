WE ASKED Damian and Debbie Monda, who regularly visit homeless camps in South Seattle to help people there: “What should people know if they want to start doing what you do?” Their message is that anyone can do this.

Here is their advice:

• Be yourself. Bring your own personality, and homemade foods or simple supplies. Talk to people. Keep it light.

• Consider and confront personal barriers. Your comfort zone will expand quickly. Early interactions likely will reinforce some preconceived ideas and lead to the dismissal of others. Expect to be surprised. Challenge your comfort zone — don’t be afraid to approach homeless people or to visit encampments. It is normal to feel uncomfortable approaching strangers.

• Approach and engage in a nonjudgmental way, emphasizing genuine interest. Sincerity is quickly recognized, and trust can be established early. Approach living spaces respectfully, as you would a person’s home.

• Generally expect your presence to be welcomed. Positive and genuine encounters with outsiders are often a luxury. Rejection is less likely but is usually recognized early.

• Offers of bottled water or coffee are simple icebreakers. Suggesting deeper solutions or help too soon might be taken as presumptuous. Recognition of individual pride is important. Your most appreciated gift likely will be your time and ability to listen.

• Quality of engagement trumps quantity of encounters. Ideas for how to engage with homeless people include conversation, providing basic personal needs and assistance with emergency housing referrals.

• Repeat visits reinforce relationships. These relationships are important and are often deeply appreciated. They can lead to improved self-confidence and initiative.

• Become familiar with support agencies. Examples include the Union Gospel Mission, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Evergreen Treatment Services, Facing Homelessness and others. Keep a contact list handy with names and numbers.

• What to bring? (See above note on icebreakers). Homemade food items are greatly appreciated. A logbook or notepad will help with names and needs lists. Body wipes, bottled water, socks and hygiene items are top needs. Some people might be comfortable carrying Narcan (a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose) and dispensing injection rigs. Supplies and training are available at needle exchange clinics and public health facilities.

• Safety: Start by trusting your gut and basic common sense. You quickly will develop and expand personal guidelines. Damian and Debbie say they’ve rarely felt even remotely unsafe in the presence of homeless people. Consider traveling in pairs when visiting remote encampments. Boots are often a necessity; mud and other hazards are common.