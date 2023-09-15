Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our cover story. This week’s cover story is an edited excerpt from “Spirit Whales & Sloth Tales,” a new book about Washington fossils written by Elizabeth A. Nesbitt and David B. Williams.

NO MATTER WHERE you wander in Washington, you are never very far from the past, and the fossil evidence of those that came before. You can find trilobites near the Idaho border, primitive horses on the Columbia Plateau, exquisite flowers in Republic, giant bird tracks near Bellingham and curious bearlike beasts on the Olympic Peninsula.

With abundant and well-exposed rock layers, Washington has fossils dating from Ice Age mammals only 12,000 years old to marine invertebrates more than 500 million years old.

The goal of “Spirit Whales & Sloth Tales,” the book I wrote with David B. Williams, is to share paleontological stories, to provide insights into ancient natural history, and to help people understand the dynamic ecosystems of extinct plants and animals. Our book also aims to highlight those who found the fossils.

Many were discovered by paleontologists but, as happened with the mammoth tusk found by a construction worker in 2014 in downtown Seattle, numerous fossils have been found by nonprofessionals, people who were simply observant and paying attention to the natural world around them. Including their names in “Spirit Whales & Sloth Tales” acknowledges and honors their contributions to the story of paleontology in the state, for without them, the stories of our past would be far less interesting.

In telling the exciting stories of the state’s fossils, we hope that we convey the excitement we saw in visitors to the Burke Museum, where I have worked for more than two decades, as well as the excitement we, and many others, have experienced in finding fossils in the field.

Working with the public at the Burke and teaching undergraduate classes at the University of Washington and other colleges, I have come to appreciate the stories and the fossils that interest nonscientists, which also has helped me choose the fossils to include in our book. They are the fossils that most intrigued and excited the Burke’s visitors — amateur fossil hounds, children with a budding interest in paleontology or adults inspired by the natural world. We have not attempted to be complete but have included significant fossils and ones we believe will further spark your curiosity to get out and explore.

I have been interested in fossils for most of my life and have been lucky to travel the western United States to find them, to dig them up and to discover their stories. I am still thrilled every time I find one; I know no better way to be inspired by and connect with the natural world around me. My hope is that the stories in our book can help you feel the wonder, passion and concern I have for fossils of all sizes, from microscopic forms up to the biggest dinosaurs; all have something to teach us and to exhilarate us.

You don’t have to travel far to find exciting fossils and do exciting science; it is all right here.