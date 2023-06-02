IT TAKES MAYBE four minutes to walk the most complicated quarter-mile in Seattle: a quick, two-block stroll along Third Avenue, from the McDonald’s on Pine Street, past the Ross Dress for Less on Pike, to a U.S. post office on Union.

That slice of downtown, plus the surrounding blocks and alleyways, has been a convergence zone of homelessness, addiction and severe mental distress for decades. More recently, downtown has become the city’s hotspot for fatal overdoses, with 153 deaths in 2022, compared to 56 in Central Seattle, 51 in northwest Seattle and 35 in SeaTac/Tukwila.

Longtime outreach worker Mikel Kowalcyk (“co-wall-sick”) is intimately familiar with those blocks, and describes them, with her characteristic frankness, as a kind of bog. “People get stuck there,” she says. “Because that’s where the drugs are. It’s a community of people using together. And as a city, we’ve never had the resources we need to assist them.”

In 2014, when Kowalcyk began working for REACH — an in-the-streets wing of the nonprofit Evergreen Treatment Services — Third and Pine was the place to go for heroin and opioid pills. Crack was easy to find one block west, on Second. Meth was one block east, in Westlake Park.

These days, outreach workers say, it’s almost all fentanyl downtown, plus a little meth. Crack markets continue to operate in Belltown and Pioneer Square, just like they did in 2014 — but fentanyl has the spotlight.

Advertising

Whatever drugs her clients are using, Kowalcyk works in a harm-reduction mode, and doesn’t insist they stop.

For nearly a decade, Kowalcyk has been serving people struggling with homelessness and addiction — sometimes approaching people on the street to see whether they’d be open to help, sometimes getting referrals from other agencies. She’s part advocate, part confidante, part conduit to other resources, part coach.

As Johnny Bousquet, Kowalcyk’s first client, remembers her telling him nine years ago: “I’m not going to force anything on you. I’ll be your vehicle to take you where you want to go — within reason, and as long as it won’t hurt you any more.” At that time, Bousquet (“boo-skay”) was homeless, suffering from severe PTSD and deeply addicted to heroin, meth and crack. He’s been clean for five years.

In one way, Kowalcyk’s mission is simple. Get to know people. Figure out what they need. Help them find it: housing, drug treatment, other health care, food stamps, phones, solutions to legal troubles, jobs, whatever might make their lives better.

“We’re generally a gap-filler organization,” says REACH director Chloe Gale, who co-founded the nonprofit in 1996 to work with downtown drinkers who kept cycling through the revolving doors of jails and detox centers. “We worked with people who didn’t fit into treatment, housing systems, medical systems — and tried to fundamentally change those systems to bring people inside.”

They still do. But nothing about that work is, in fact, simple. The systems built to help can be devilishly baroque, and people are complicated — all people, whether they’re living in an alley or sitting behind a desk, triaging resources.

Advertising

SNAPSHOT: FOURTH AND PIKE. It’s a cool, sunny afternoon, and Kowalcyk is on the prowl.

She’s walking with a few members of We Deliver Care, another street-outreach/ambassador team that has joined the city’s Third Avenue Project to address homelessness downtown. This morning, Kowalcyk heard about six open shelter beds, so she and WDC made a list of the six most vulnerable people they knew in the area — the ones they’d most like to get off the street. They’ve been searching for the six for a couple hours, eyes scouring small groups of people, some with lighters and strips of foil in their hands, the burnt-rubber smell of fentanyl in the air.

“That’s the hardest part of the job,” says WDC member Trey Kendall. “When we’ve got something for somebody, but we can’t find them. They could always be just one or two blocks away.” Minutes later, Kowalcyk echoes the sentiment. Check-in for some of these places is 3 p.m., and they’re running out of time.

They keep walking.

KOWALCYK IS A SCHOLAR of addictions, their patterns and manifestations: alcohol, heroin, meth, benzos, you name it. She had her own yearslong struggle with crack. (This July, she’ll celebrate 10 years of sobriety.) But she’s never seen anything quite like fentanyl.

“When people did heroin, they’d shoot some, nod off for like 20 minutes and then could get stuff done,” she says. Once her clients got “well” — used enough drugs to stave off withdrawals — she could get them to a court date, or health assessment, or housing appointment.

That’s much harder now.

“People don’t put the fentanyl down,” she says. “It’s so, so addictive, and doesn’t last long — maybe 20 minutes, and then they need more. There are people who’ve been approved for housing, but can’t get high enough to make their appointments.”

Advertising

Instead, she explains, they’ll sometimes do the math (“If this [process] lasts an hour, am I going to get sick?”) and hop off the bus or out of the taxi, back to familiar territory. Lately, the only way to ensure people get where they’re going is to drive them herself.

And the drugs are cheap. Kowalcyk remembers a time when oxycontin was $60 to $80 a pill, but the price of illicit fentanyl tablets has been nose-diving: one for $5, then $3, now as low as $1.

“Fentanyl is calling them in their sleep,” she says. “Because it works. I was prescribed fentanyl recently because of a surgery, and holy crap — you want to talk about numbing all the pain in the world for a dollar? How do you even combat that?”

Her words might sound defeatist, but her tone is resolute.

Kowalcyk and her fellow outreach workers “combat that” each day — one walk through the streets, one conversation with a client, one phone call to unlock a resource at a time.

Though she deals with crises, Kowalcyk and her REACH colleagues tend to be long-haul people, cultivating relationships with clients that can last for years. Some of them, like Bousquet, have “graduated” off the streets and even into careers, including social services. Many others have died on their way.

SNAPSHOT: THIRD AND UNION. A man is standing on the sidewalk, bent at the waist in a nearly 90-degree angle. He looks stuck that way. Moses, as he’s known downtown, also has a furious purple swelling, like a small plum, around his left eye.

Sponsored

“Were you fighting?” Kowalcyk asks. Moses murmurs something, and she laughs softly: “That was my second guess.” (On the street a few days later, Moses, who is from the Sauk-Suiattle tribe, will repeat his answer for me with a small, wry smile: “I told her I had a fight with the ground.”)

A few WDC members stand nearby, chatting with folks in front of the post office, handing out snack packs: dried fruit, peanut-butter crackers, granola bars.

Two weeks ago, Kowalcyk had screened Moses for “lodging” — more stable than a shelter bed, but not quite permanent housing — and now there’s a room available. “We’ve got a place for you either Wednesday or Thursday,” she says. “Believe me, I hate not knowing a specific day to tell you.”

Moses nods slightly. “Stay strong,” WDC ambassador Jayson Reich tells him. “Keep checking in with us every day. Every. Day. We got you.”

A few steps away, Kowalcyk and the WDC team approach a man named Edward with the same news: He’s got a place. Edward stops short, eyes wide, like he can’t believe it. “Yeah,” Kowalcyk says. “You’re going inside.” Edward turns around, takes two small steps and holds his fist in the air. “Praise God!” he says, bowing his head, and lets out a small cry.

ONE RECENT WEEKDAY, Kowalcyk is walking to the REACH offices in Belltown, explaining the bureaucratic arcana of getting people off the street.

Advertising

It’s a complex, ever-shifting kaleidoscope of agencies, resources, databases (who’s working with whom), text threads (what beds are available that day) and so on. All those components, she says, are urgently necessary: There are still far more people who need help than lifelines to throw them.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (which began operations in 2021) has been trying to streamline that process. But for the moment, the whole thing sounds like an unpredictable river delta, where small islands appear and disappear as the currents of funding, public outcry and city hall urgency ebb and flow. You need a longtime marsh-dweller — a marsh-dweller like Kowalcyk — to navigate those waters.

“We’ll work whatever system is best for the clients,” she says. “But the systems are broken.”

If I’m living on the streets downtown, she explains, and she gets me into a shelter, that is not a pipeline to permanent housing — unless it’s the kind of shelter that also has a housing program, and I’ve got a savvy case manager to help me through it. If she refers me to transitional lodging, and that program accepts me (I have a valid ID, my criminal history is nonviolent, etc.), that could be a pipeline to permanent housing. But if I’m living in a tent encampment that’s scheduled for closure — one, say, underneath Interstate 5 in the Chinatown International District — and talk to a visiting “system advocate” from RHA within a given date window, that is a pipeline to permanent housing.

It’s confusing. And by the time people read this story, she adds, things might’ve changed.

“There are so many nuances,” Kowalcyk is saying when a woman shouts at her from across the street.

Advertising

“Monday! We move into the apartment Monday!”

The woman runs over and hugs Kowalcyk, followed by a smiling man. “And you get to stay here, in the neighborhood you wanted,” Kowalcyk says. “That’s great!”

They talk for a moment, and Kowalcyk moves on. “They’ve been out here for over five years,” she says. “That’s an example of where it worked out.”

The couple had been living in an encampment and talked to folks from RHA, which placed them in a hotel and contacted REACH to get them “housing ready.” The two agencies helped the couple secure valid IDs and Social Security cards, and coordinated their appointments. Now they’ve got a place.

For them, the system found a solution. But it took a village.

SNAPSHOT: THIRD AND LENORA. Kowalcyk is telling her own drug story — first beer and joint at 14, first line of cocaine at 16 — when a disheveled-looking man fast-walks by, blood drooling from an oval wound on his cheek, yelling: “Security! I want security!” Kowalcyk grimaces. He’s a REACH client, though not hers. Does she see him like that often?

“No,” she says, then pauses. “But what counts as ‘often’? If I see somebody every day, and they’re like that six times a year, does that count as ‘often’ to you?”

Advertising

A CHILD OF THE ’70s, born and raised in New Jersey, Kowalcyk was a good student and a mostly well-behaved child until she started using cocaine. Soon, she was snorting drugs in science class. Her gifted-program friends backed away.

By her late 20s, she’d attended wine school in New York, near the top of the Twin Towers, and became a wine-sales rep with a six-figure salary, a fiancé, a house, a yard and a dog. Shortly after those towers fell on 9/11, when she says the world felt sad and doomed, she started smoking crack. The fiancé, job, house, yard and dog went away.

That was the beginning of a rough 12 years. Kowalcyk moved to Seattle and blew through roughly $100,000, then sold drugs to support her habit. She’d be awake for days, once burned up her apartment when a candle fell onto her mattress, got a DUI after wrecking her car — she’d passed the Breathalyzer, but the cop ordered a blood draw when her crack pipe slipped out of her sleeve and plinked on the pavement.

Trouble kept piling up: Getting pulled over for a busted headlight turned into a felony drug charge when police found a ball of crack and a quarter-ounce of powder cocaine in the car. She got bailed out and was supposed to go to court, but wound up in a hotel with her old dealer — who was fresh out of prison — getting high for days before police found her. That was 2006.

An attorney finagled Kowalcyk into drug court, which emphasizes treatment over prison. She graduated from that in 2008, which got her felony dismissed, but continued to walk a zigzag: bouts of clean time, then relapses. By 2014, she was sober, with a degree in human services from Western Washington University.

That March, she was playing in a clean-and-sober softball tournament and started chatting with a woman who worked for a program called REACH. Kowalcyk applied, becoming the second member of a two-person outreach team.

Advertising

Now REACH has around 160 employees, all of them trained outreach workers. (Kowalcyk, for example, is an outreach manager/supervisor, though she still works directly with clients.)

And she’s still with that softball team. She’s the coach.

SNAPSHOT: ALLEY NORTH OF BENAROYA HALL. Kowalcyk and a few other outreach workers are on their phones, furiously texting and calling to find a shelter bed for Paul: a very young man she and WDC deem especially vulnerable because of his age, the severity of his addiction and his lack of street hustle.

Paul, who doesn’t have an ID and whose full name they don’t know, has been on their radar for months. He’s finally asked for help. But today, another crisis (the sudden collapse of funding for a hotel-lodging program, threatening to put over 150 people back on the street) has monopolized the day’s beds. That mess has priority.

“It’s going to take nine people to get him into a shelter,” Kowalcyk growls, before finally landing a spot. The team is sighing with relief when Kendall, of WDC, sidles up to Kowalcyk, quietly telling her the man next to Paul asked whether he could go inside, too. “I just begged, borrowed and stole to get Paul that bed,” Kowalcyk whispers. “There’s nothing left.”

Her eyes turn flinty. “This is the part of the job that sucks.”

Advertising

your turn we want to hear from you Want to share a thought in response to this Pacific NW magazine cover story? Email writer Brendan Kiley at bkiley@seattletimes.com. If you give us your permission, we may share your response in our next Your Turn column. More

NO MATTER HOW deficient the systems are, Kowalcyk is the kind of person you want on your side: tenacious, brutally honest, quick with a smile, but fierce when the situation requires it.

“I don’t know how many times she’s yelled at someone over the phone on my behalf,” says Bousquet, her first client. “Or yelled at me on my behalf!”

When they met in 2014, Bousquet was homeless and desperate, shooting and smoking $200 of heroin, meth and crack each day, but still having trouble fighting off withdrawals. He’d been making reckless drug deals, and sold $40 of crack to an undercover cop on Second and Pike.

Bousquet was arrested, then referred to the LEAD diversion program, through which police can send arrestees to social-service workers instead of booking them into jail. REACH provides LEAD’s case management, and Bousquet was assigned to a new hire named Mikel Kowalcyk.

Bousquet grew up with a heroin-addicted mother, whom he found dead of an overdose when he was 21, and a stepfather in the Mexican Mafia. “When things went wrong at home, he’d take a screwdriver to someone,” Bousquet says. “I started selling crack at 13. It’s how I survived as a child. There wasn’t a lot of food in the house, and stuff like that.”

Advertising

By the time he met Kowalcyk, he’d been to inpatient rehab maybe five or six times and was very familiar with detox centers and social-service agencies — but something about her seemed different.

“I could just tell she wasn’t going to abandon me,” he says. “It was like: ‘We just want to love you and help you with these issues that keep coming up so you can live, so you can deal with your trauma.’ ” Within a week, Bousquet went to a 60-day treatment program.

His road to recovery, like Kowalcyk’s, was a zigzag of rehabs and relapses, but he credits her — and another REACH case manager named Steve Bass — for refusing to give up on him. He’s been clean since Valentine’s Day 2018. After working three years on a garbage-cleanup team downtown, he’s joined Kowalcyk in the social-services field.

Now Bousquet is a supervisor with the lodging program CoLEAD, where people like Edward and Moses (if they’ve been in the right place, talked to the right outreach workers and met the criteria) can stay for six to nine months, and get case managers to help them work on their goals, including permanent housing. (LEAD, the law-enforcement diversion program that first sent Bousquet to Kowalcyk, and CoLEAD, the lodging program, are both administered by the nonprofit PDA, or Purpose Dignity Action.)

Bousquet loves his job. He just wishes everybody else saw as much humanity and potential in the clients he serves — and used to be.

“I’ve seen huge progress in some of my clients,” he says. “A lot of people just need someone to believe in them. That can save a life. I was out there, sucking off society, and Mikel ran wild in her time, too. But I know for sure — for sure — I wouldn’t be here without her.”

Advertising

SNAPSHOT: CAR IN BELLTOWN. It’s “moving day,” and Kowalcyk is driving, shuttling people one by one to the CoLEAD lodging in Belltown. Kendall and other WDC ambassadors position clients in front of McDonald’s on Third; Kowalcyk swoops by to pick them up.

One, a woman named Diamond, rides in silence. Another, Cassidy, is chattier, saying he hopes to reunite with his siblings in Bremerton.

“That’ll be easier once you’re settled,” Kowalcyk says, smiling at him in the rearview mirror. “When you don’t know where you’re going to lay your head, it’s harder to do that stuff.”

Moses moves today, too. His eye looks better, and he smiles, talking about past jobs: cooking on the Sauk-Suiattle reservation, hauling boxes of food for the concession stands at the Mariners ballfield. In a few minutes, he’ll have his own room, for the first time in years, and a case manager to help him plan next steps.

As Kowalcyk pulls up to the curb, she breaks into a grin — there’s Bousquet on the sidewalk, part of the welcoming committee. She pushes a button, rolling down the windows. “How are ya, Johnny?” she shouts.

“Great!” he shouts back, as Moses steps out of the car and toward his new home.