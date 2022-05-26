DURING HER FIRST visit to Seattle, Gwendolyn Dixon wrote home to her parents in tiny Green City, Missouri, that she was having a whale of a time. On the backside of this Boyd Ellis postcard, postmarked Aug. 25, 1953, she mentioned plans to take a one-hour boat tour of the harbor.

Would that we could scratch and sniff Ellis’ photo, snapped a year earlier in 1952! A pungent working waterfront would spring to life.

Add the sound of ferry whistles, harbor gulls and the booming voice of Seattle Harbor Water Tours’ barker Rudi Becker (lower left) for full effect. The skipper on the flying bridge is likely Lynn Campbell or Joe Boles, company co-owners.

Campbell and Boles were particularly proud of their recent acquisition, named the Wave for a freak swell that nearly capsized the vessel on its passage from San Diego. After a $21,000 repair and face-lift, the owners claimed the Wave was unique on the waterfront. Though sporting a conventional, 50-foot-long hull with a 13-foot beam, the cabin featured large, stainless-steel-framed, shatterproof panes of glass, providing spectacular harbor views for its 68 passengers.

And business boomed. Tourists and locals alike took in waterfront highlights, from Coast Guard weather ships and Smith Cove to United Fruit Company’s banana terminal. Most impressive, Campbell said, were the Todd Shipyard dry docks at Harbor Island, “where you get to see how big a ship really is … and wonder how anything so heavy can float.”

During evening tours, Becker, a self-described “wharf rat,” could be heard amusing eager passengers: “By special permission of the Chamber of Commerce, we are permitted to include on this trip the sight of the setting sun.”

Looming in the postcard’s background, above Alaskan Way, are pale concrete ribs of the nearly completed viaduct, which opened in April 1953. At right, near an octopus mural at the northeast corner of Pier 54, a mounted sign supplies evidence of Ivar Haglund’s aquarium. It drew many visitors for 18 years, until it was shuttered in 1956.

A coda:

● Joe Boles (1904-62) made a late-life career change, improbably becoming the Northwest’s leading recording engineer, famously mastering The Wailers’ cover of “Louie Louie.”

● His business partner, Lynn Campbell (1912-2013), offered harbor tours until his retirement, evolving the business into what is known today as Argosy Cruises.

● Rudi Becker (1913-76) served as a tour barker and jokester for more than a decade. Watching tourists fill souvenir bottles with Elliott Bay water, he advised caution. “You better pour some out,” Becker said. “Come high tide, that bottle will break.”

Most tourists took it as Sound advice.