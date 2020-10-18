EVEN THOUGH I’M such a layman when it comes to identifying fishing vessels, I recognized the Karin Lynn as a crab boat right away — if only because I watched similar boats on the Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” when the show first came out more than 10 years ago.

As I studied the complicated web of cranes and pulleys that break up the ship’s silhouette, the harrowing footage from the show came back to mind. I could imagine the crew leaning over the rail, launching and retrieving huge crab pots as the Arctic wind blows and ice engulfs the ship.

By the tail end of summer and early fall, the docks at Fishermen’s Terminal are lined up with vessels undergoing final repairs before sailing off to the waters of the North Pacific and Alaska for the fall and winter fishing season.

It’s a perfect time to see the vessels up close. If you are lucky, you might strike a conversation with a boat captain, chat with workers doing repairs or catch a glimpse of how some workers move around the docks these days, like the fellow who was zipping by on one of those fancy Onewheel electric boards on this hazy day.