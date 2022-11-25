I LIKE TO think about Octavia Butler as a philosopher of history. By this I mean that I’m interested in looking at her as somebody doing this complex constellating of the slave past with our racial-capitalist present. She is a thinker who understands the connections between past and present as truly complex. She sees things in a philosophical way that moves us beyond linear time and ideas of progress. This comes out in the form and also in the themes of her fiction — for instance, there’s time travel from the slave past into the present and back again.

When I teach Butler’s novels to my students, we use them to interpret our present moment as well as to historicize it in relationship to the long history of racism and sexism. In my own scholarship and writing, I’m building up these ideas in ways that feed into conversations within Black feminism, Black studies, Afrofuturism, and debates about our shared history and futurity.

I see the center of Butler’s work as a philosophical meditation on reproductive hegemony — on control over the reproductive body at both the genetic and the species level. She raises big philosophical questions about what the reproductive body is and who controls it. What does it mean to be human, and who gets to determine that? What happens when the integrity of the body and therefore of the human species is violated? What happens when humans resort to a kind of defensive speciesism in the name of humanism? How are the violations of the body Butler represents in her fiction related to violations that took place in slavery or took place as she wrote?

Alys Weinbaum’s personal recommendation My favorite Butler [work] is her short story “Bloodchild.” I teach it all the time in all sorts of classes, graduate and undergraduate alike. The story is about a boy who’s faced with the prospect of impregnation by an alien species. The story radically revises our expectations of what it means to reproduce in terms of gender. It also treats complex relationships of domination and subordination, sexual and reproductive exploitation, and the complexity of desiring harm. It is a violent story and also a fascinating one­­ — I read it as a sort of allegory of slavery and contemporary reproductive politics. It is beautifully written, a stripped-down prose that conveys big ideas with little dialogue. More

Right now, with the Supreme Court’s assault on abortion, the reproductive politics of Butler’s writings are super-important. Everybody goes to Margaret Atwood and “The Handmaid’s Tale” to think about these questions, but I think Butler is smarter and more interesting to go to. She was thinking through the racial politics of reproduction in our time, and she was examining the question of who gets to control the reproductive body.

In a sense, she forecasts the emergence of neoliberalism and what I and some scholars call biocapitalism, which is the commodification of the body itself down to the cellular level. This is the form of capitalism that emerges alongside the Human Genome Project and the patenting of genetic information. I think Butler understood all that is happening now at least two decades before the human genome was successfully sequenced. That’s prescient!

There’s an interpretation of some of Butler’s work as being very much about the Cold War, but I think that as she continued to write, and as people have retrospectively engaged her novels, it has become possible to see that the historical conjuncture of her writing and the material threads feeding into it render it a commentary on a wide range of social and political transformations. Today, I’d argue, it’s pretty clear that Butler was forecasting certain emerging trends within capitalism and within the debate about what it means to reproduce human beings in a sexist and racist world.