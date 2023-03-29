Photographer: Matt Leaman
Photo taken: Jan. 10, 2023, on campus at the University of Washington
Photographer’s description: “As I was walking between Husky Stadium and the water, I saw a flash of movement ahead, off the side of the road. I quickly realized that it was a coyote. The coyote was up on this giant log, staring intently at a squirrel. As I slowly passed by along the road, the coyote continued watching the squirrel, so I stood and snapped a few shots before it dived in after its prey, which was ultimately unsuccessful. Taken with Sony a7r II and Sigma 150-600 mm lens.”
Critique: “This was a good time to have your camera handy (I imagine the long lens was quite useful). In addition to being a neat example of urban wildlife, it also is a fine example of how effective the ‘rule of thirds’ can be. The log, the coyote’s gaze and the dark background combine to draw us into the coyote’s intense stare. I like the little dapples of light, too. I think the image could be lightened up a little overall without losing its ‘mood,’ but overall, well done!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens selections. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at www.seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in January.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.