Photographer: Matt Leaman

Photo taken: Jan. 10, 2023, on campus at the University of Washington

Photographer’s description: “As I was walking between Husky Stadium and the water, I saw a flash of movement ahead, off the side of the road. I quickly realized that it was a coyote. The coyote was up on this giant log, staring intently at a squirrel. As I slowly passed by along the road, the coyote continued watching the squirrel, so I stood and snapped a few shots before it dived in after its prey, which was ultimately unsuccessful. Taken with Sony a7r II and Sigma 150-600 mm lens.”

Critique: “This was a good time to have your camera handy (I imagine the long lens was quite useful). In addition to being a neat example of urban wildlife, it also is a fine example of how effective the ‘rule of thirds’ can be. The log, the coyote’s gaze and the dark background combine to draw us into the coyote’s intense stare. I like the little dapples of light, too. I think the image could be lightened up a little overall without losing its ‘mood,’ but overall, well done!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens selections. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at www.seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in January.