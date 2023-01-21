Vintage Pacific NW: We’re revisiting some of our favorite stories from some of our favorite former magazine contributors. Check back each week for timeless classics focusing on food, fitness, gardening and more.

Originally published Feb. 12, 1989

By Lawrence Kreisman, former NW Living writer

FOR UNIVERSITY STUDENTS away from home for the first time, the idea of living off campus in an apartment or shared living situation has great appeal. But in addition to a place to sleep, to eat and to study, many students also expect their housing to provide them with social connections.

Fraternity and sorority houses evolved out of this need. At their best, they foster good fellowship, encourage community and educational contributions, stimulate social ties, and provide a supportive environment in which people share similar academic rigors.

Fraternities and sororities traditionally have been located adjacent to college campuses in residential surroundings.

Architecturally, they recall the family traditions the student has left behind. When chapters of national fraternal societies opened throughout America, their residential scale and their design in the typical styles of homes of the period — Georgian, American and Dutch Colonial, English Tudor and French Norman — made them extremely appealing as homes away from home.

Advertising

In 1895, when the University of Washington was relocated from its downtown Seattle site to forested acreage several miles north, the stage was set for a fraternity and sorority district adjacent to the campus.

According to Charles Gates in “The First Century at the University of Washington,” the establishment of fraternities and sororities had been encouraged by the president of the university.

Seven houses were founded by 1902; two years later, 160 students were members of 10 national or local societies. Individual membership was small, and most of the houses were modest frame one- and two-story residences along Brooklyn Avenue or 14th Avenue (now University Way Northeast).

By 1917, there were 22 fraternities and 15 sororities, some of which had 35 to 40 members. Ultimately, growth led to the building of elaborate “mansions” of varied historic styles in the blocks north of the university campus, an area that had been logged in 1906 and started to be built on shortly thereafter.

The focal point of this new Fraternity Row was a gracious boulevard proposed as part of the Olmsted Brothers’ Plan for Parks and Boulevards submitted to the City of Seattle in 1903. The plan had called for a continuous parkway called University Boulevard extending from Washington Park (now the Arboretum) at the south to Ravenna Boulevard and Cowen Park to the north. Paved and landscaped in 1909, this boulevard offered tourists a splendid scenic approach to the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition held on the campus that year. When the fair closed, the University of Washington Board of Regents refused to allow the parkway on campus. The Seattle Parks Board discussed ways to connect the two fragments along the eastern perimeter of the campus, but nothing was done.

In 1917, the five-block-long stretch of University Boulevard from 45th Street to Ravenna Boulevard was renamed 17th Avenue East (now Northeast). During this period, its magnificent rows of chestnut trees were planted as a memorial to those men who had died during World War I. Today the street still provides a wonderfully dramatic, arborlike approach to the main entrance to the campus.

In 1920, university president Henry Suzzallo, in a talk before the University Commercial Club, urged the use of Tudor Gothic or University Gothic style in new construction in the University District to develop its identity. Taking as their inspiration the splendid quadrangles of Collegiate Gothic buildings planned for the campus by Charles Bebb and Carl Gould in 1914 and built during the next 15 years, many well-known architects designed handsome English manor houses for the increasingly large fraternity and sorority organizations.

While a number of these buildings — including some by Bebb and Gould — have been replaced in the post-World War II period by more practical, dormitory-type buildings and, in recent years, by apartments, the houses that have survived represent a broad spectrum of style and comment upon the eclecticism of housing generally during the first quarter of the 20th century.