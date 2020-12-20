DUELING FORCES OF fear — a pandemic, another potentially deadly wildfire season and partisan rancor that makes unified public responses to both problems difficult — made an indelible mark across rural Washington in 2020.

The Methow Valley town of Twisp, whose innovative mayor, Soo Ing-Moody, was profiled by Pacific NW in July, was no exception.

The national divisions and challenges of the day, in fact, might have been more evident in her small-town home than in larger cities.

Like most other Americans, Twisp residents struggled through the second half of 2020 to keep a local economy going amid heightened restrictions caused by the unchecked spread of the coronavirus, Ing-Moody says in a recent interview.

Like everywhere else, angst about public safety was heightened by political tensions over race and inclusivity in America. And like everywhere else, the spread of misinformation and the art of leaping to conclusions hasn’t helped.

Advertising

One example: In late summer, a communication from the mayor to local businesses about procedures the public could use to file state complaints about COVID-19 safety violations came to be viewed as an invitation for the public to rat out business owners, Ing-Moody says.

A planned meeting in a local park with a few business owners to clarify all the issues instead turned into a broader confrontation, with an outpouring of frustration.

“There were tears. There was yelling,” she says. “My job was to really hear what they were saying. Not even the words, necessarily, but rather what was underneath — that they were hurting. They felt persecuted and unappreciated and abused. Simply for doing their jobs.”

She believes it all ended OK, with the community back, if not on the same page, at least within a common chapter. But she took it as an important lesson: Even in small towns with generally shared community values, bonds are tested by fear and distrust — and the ongoing pandemic has proved fertile ground for both.

“Despite having our own strong sense of community, we go through these ebbs and flows,” Ing-Moody says. “It’s been a very emotionally challenging time in our state and nation. Our community has not been immune to that. We talk about equality, race, equity, all of those things. And we talk about our politics, red or blue. The divisions that we see everywhere are also in our small communities.”

Ing-Moody, a multilingual sociology scholar who was raised in Toronto and studied wildfire impacts on rural populations, landed in Twisp, in the heart of the Methow Valley, in 2000 via a serendipitous connection with the local family of former North Cascades Smokejumper Base manager Bill Moody — which she married into, via son Michael.

Advertising

After a swift ascension from an open city council seat to the mayoral post, she helped guide the town through consecutive hellish summers in 2014 and 2015, when sprawling valley wildfires led to federal disaster declarations. Ironically, she says, the experiences probably helped her prepare for the latest national disaster — the coronavirus pandemic.

This summer, once again, brought the threat of wildfire devastation, with a handful of small fires that could have exploded into something much worse. Fate was kinder to the Methow this year, but fears in a community twice burned in a decade were palpable.

The summer double-whammy — COVID’s impact on firefighting crews and the monumental spate of fires elsewhere in the West — left the valley, like most other rural areas, extremely vulnerable, she says. Small fires left to gather momentum because of fire crew shortages are, and will continue to be, a major concern. Quick responses can be the difference between inconvenience and disaster.

Since being profiled in The Times, Ing-Moody was elevated to the presidency of the Washington Association of Cities — a platform that’s given her the chance to transmit those small-town challenges to audiences not only statewide, but nationally and globally. On Oct. 6, for example, she addressed an online United Nations economic forum.

In that role, she hears the frustration from rural residents, and their leaders, that state and federal responses to disasters and public-health emergencies can feel like a square peg being pounded into a round hole.

Communication thus is vital; Ing-Moody says she feels as if her concerns are heard further up the governmental chain, but acknowledged that not all of her peers share that sentiment. That’s a concern, and something she hopes her experience dealing with disaster situations can help alleviate beyond her own town.

Advertising

Unlike state or national-level politicians, local elected leaders such as Ing-Moody are on a first-name basis with many constituents. They feel the frustration and even despair of many of those neighbors, struggling to make their way through one of the most challenging times in modern history.

“It’s a time of self-reflection, in many ways, this pandemic,” she says. “In all of our communities, we need a bit of reminding once in a while that we cannot control everything, and the world around us will keep turning and doing whatever it’s doing. But whatever is causing you anxiety — the pandemic, politics, maybe both — the fact is that there is something we can control.”

That’s how people treat others, and how they act, individually, to do their part to keep bonds of community intact, she says.

“What you do as an individual can be so positively impactful,” she says. “There is great strength in that.”

It reminds her, she says, of a Chinese proverb about water dripping on a rock. “You think it’s not doing anything, but years later you recognized that it has changed everything. We’re in a period of time in which you don’t recognize, necessarily, your own footprints. But truly, there is an indelible mark you’re leaving. And you have a choice in how you leave that mark.”