Photographer: Gloria Z. Nagler
Photo taken: May 22, 2020, in Kenmore
Photographer’s description: “Harriette and Hemley, watching out for Mom, had their bases covered. I noticed these two fledgling Great Blue Herons most efficiently scanning the sky for their parents. Used my Olympus M1X, 300 mm lens with 1.4x teleconverter, ISO 1250, f/5.6, 1/2500.”
Critique: “Well, Gloria, you’ve done it again. While there are many fine photographers who contribute to Reader’s Lens, your photos are consistently good. This one is fantastic; I love the mirrorlike composition, almost like a vertical reflection. The young herons might even pop a little more if we centered them directly in the frame, which would require a slight crop, but could better frame this lovely photo that is all about symmetry. Thanks for sharing your talents with us again.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.