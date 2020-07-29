Photographer: Gloria Z. Nagler

Photo taken: May 22, 2020, in Kenmore

Photographer’s description: “Harriette and Hemley, watching out for Mom, had their bases covered. I noticed these two fledgling Great Blue Herons most efficiently scanning the sky for their parents. Used my Olympus M1X, 300 mm lens with 1.4x teleconverter, ISO 1250, f/5.6, 1/2500.”

Critique: “Well, Gloria, you’ve done it again. While there are many fine photographers who contribute to Reader’s Lens, your photos are consistently good. This one is fantastic; I love the mirrorlike composition, almost like a vertical reflection. The young herons might even pop a little more if we centered them directly in the frame, which would require a slight crop, but could better frame this lovely photo that is all about symmetry. Thanks for sharing your talents with us again.”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.