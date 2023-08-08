THE FIRST SUMMER I made lutenitsa, I mumbled, “I am become death, the destroyer of eggplants” halfway through the process. As anyone who’s ever grilled a whole eggplant to make into sauce already knows, it’s cooked only when charred black, looking collapsed and entirely inedible. What lurks inside this vegetable charcoal is silky custard with mild, faintly smoky flavor. It’s a key ingredient in a sauce so common across the Balkan region that it’s found in many variations and known by many names.

Ajvar (pronounced like Ivar, as in Acres of Clams) is likely the most recognized in the United States. It’s found on dining tables and in kitchens from the Black Sea to the Adriatic, and involves eggplant and red peppers, seasoned simply with salt and olive oil. A spicy version replaces some of the bell peppers with a chef’s choice of chiles. Bulgarians add tomatoes and name it lutenitsa, or lutenica. Remove the eggplant, keep it slightly chunky rather than smooth, and pindjur is the result across the region. North of the Black Sea, the name shifts to ikra, but it remains the same twice-cooked mixture of vegetables from around the world.

Whatever you name it, it’s a contender for the crown in a late-summer contest of deliciousness.

Seattle food and travel writer Naomi Tomky recently visited Kosovo, North Macedonia and Albania, and found ajvar everywhere. Says Tomky, “I don’t think a meal went by without it as an option, and often multiple versions in Northern Macedonia, for example. Kosovo was nearly as common, but Albania less so, and that varied by region.” As a tabletop condiment, it plays the role of ketchup (it can be a part of any meal you like), but it also can serve as pasta sauce, or used for poaching eggs.

The spelling isn’t standardized on labels here, but variants are easy to find in shops. Renton’s DK Market carries the Turkish brand Sera and Bulgaria’s VaVa; in Seattle, ZerGüt is the brand sold at DeLaurenti (the Peppetizer is similar to lutenitsa) and Big John’s PFI (you’ll find jars of Lutenica and Hot Ajvar). If online shopping appeals, head to Illinois-based vendor serdikabg.com; you’ll find a dozen varieties.

It’s easy enough to make your own, but note that the following lutenitsa recipe isn’t suitable for water-bath canning purposes. If that’s your goal, track down Amy Pennington’s book “Urban Pantry” (Skipstone, 2010). She tweaked her Croatian family recipe to include a fair amount of cider vinegar. In an email, she explains it needed “just enough vinegar to make the recipe safe for water-bath canning, and just a bit of sugar to sweeten it up. Why? Because botulism cannot grow in high-acid environments.” Use her ajvar recipe without adjustment, or opt for my lazier route, and stash containers of lutenitsa in the freezer.

Lutenitsa

Feel free to substitute one of the bell peppers for an equal weight of chiles of your choice. A 450°F oven and sheet pan can be used if you don’t have a grill.

3 roma tomatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for tomatoes

1 eggplant (1 pound)

2 red bell peppers

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1. Heat grill to 400°F.

2. Place tomatoes on a metal skewer, and lightly rub with olive oil. Pierce eggplant several times with a fork.

3. Place tomato skewer, eggplant and bell peppers directly on grill grates. Grill on all sides until the skins have charred and cracked and vegetables are soft. Total time for tomatoes is about 5 minutes, with 15 minutes for peppers and 45 minutes for eggplant. (Eggplant should look burnt and collapsed.)

4. Once vegetables are cool enough to handle, use your hands to remove as much skin as possible; do not rinse. Chop tomatoes; core and chop peppers. Slice eggplant in half. Scoop out flesh, avoiding skin. Combine all vegetables in a medium bowl.

5. In a large saucepan set over medium heat, add olive oil. Add garlic, and cook until golden, less than 1 minute. Add vegetable mixture, and reduce heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 45 minutes, until it has thickened and is slightly caramelized. Season with salt, and remove from heat. Leave as is, or use a blender or immersion blender for a smooth sauce.

6. Serve warm or room temperature alongside bread, cheese or yogurt, crudités, pasta, or as a cooking sauce for poached eggs. Will keep in fridge for 4 days, or freeze for up to 6 months.