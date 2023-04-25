THE POP-UP ROUTE to a bricks-and-mortar business draws attention and can cement reputations of talented chefs and bakers (think Musang, The Flour Box, Frelard Tamales or Kamonegi). Misato Sakuma chose a different path, one that seems slightly old-fashioned in comparison. It also let her slowly and steadily build a business and refine recipes while getting a sense of what her new city might want out of a Japanese-French bakery.

Sakuma moved to Seattle from Japan in 2014. Two years later, after getting up to speed on the permitting process, she started Pastry Mitten as a wholesale-only bakery. She operated out of a series of rental kitchens until opening the retail bakery Mitten Sweets & Coffee, near Seattle University, last fall. For now, it’s takeout only.

Sakuma’s wholesale desserts continue to be available in several locations: Seattle Fish Guys, Atulea, The Shop by Porter, Bento-ya-Goemon, Japonessa, I Love Sushi Bellevue, Sankai, Minamoto and Gokan, and Uwajimaya and PCC. If you spot a dainty yuzu tea cake with a Pastry Mitten sticker while grocery shopping, get it. With a fine crumb and delicate flavor, it’s a lovely example of what you’ll find at her bakery.

Sakuma grew up in a small town in Osaka Prefecture, Japan. After culinary school in Kyoto, she worked for five years in a kaiseki (haute cuisine) restaurant. She then pursued baking and was mentored at a cake shop by a French-trained pastry chef. The result, she says, is that “Mitten [Sweets & Coffee] takes these French techniques and pairs them with Japanese ingredients.”

Her pastries rest in the center of the comforting/interesting axis, ranging from tiramisu, opera cake and flan to puddings and croissants in seasonal flavors. Her most popular items include wondrously fluffy souffle cheesecake, minimally sweet strawberry cake and a tender single-layer matcha gâteau. She serves Camber coffee and Apolis tea, and seasonal drinks such as yuzu honey tea and caramel coffee jelly.

Mitten Sweets & Coffee 509 13th Ave., Seattle 98122; open Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 206-402-6504; mittensweetsandcoffee.com More

There are always new items in the works, including flavors Sakuma says have gained popularity in Seattle, including hojicha (roasted green tea), kinako (roasted soy flour), anko (red bean paste) and sesame. As we head into warmer weather, she adds, “Cherry and peach are two fruits I’m looking forward to using. I’d also like to create some sweets that make use of shiratama dango in the future.”

Shiratama dango, a type of mochi made with fairly coarse sweet rice flour, holds a special place in Sakuma’s memory. “My parents used to pound mochi every month. Although they use a machine nowadays, when I was young, they pounded the mochi by hand with a kine [wooden pestle] and usu [stone mortar]. The glutinous rice flavor was so pure when the mochi was made fresh; it felt so special. Also, my mother made me ohagi [rice balls with red bean filling] often, which is one of my favorites. Whenever I eat mochi, these memories fill my mind; it simply makes me feel very happy.”

If you put in a little ingredient-hunting and kneading effort, shiratama dango are easy to make, and they’re vegan and gluten-free.

Shiratama dango

Makes 20 pieces

This recipe calls for a coarse glutinous rice flour that looks like pearl sugar. Find brands such as Tamasan or Wapanko at Uwajimaya or online; Koba Farms mochiko is widely available in Western Washington and is the best substitute, but the resulting texture isn’t as perfect. Don’t use other rice flours; they will not yield correct results. If you don’t care for matcha syrup, Sakuma suggests caramel or berry sauce drizzled on the cooked dango.

For the dango

3/4 cup (100g) shiratamako (coarse glutinous rice flour)

7 tablespoons (90g) water

For the syrup

1/3 cup (64g) sugar, divided

3 tablespoons (40g) hot water

1 teaspoon (2 to 3g) matcha

1. Add water to the shiratamako, and knead by hand until the dough is smooth and pliable.

2. Using your hands or a 1-teaspoon scoop, shape the dough into about 20 balls.

3. In a medium pot set over high heat, boil 3 quarts of water. In a large mixing bowl, combine 2 quarts of cold water with a handful of ice cubes.

4. Add the dango to boiling water, and cook for about 2 minutes, until they float.

5. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the dango to the bowl of ice water. Cool about 1 minute, drain and transfer to a serving bowl.

6. Make the syrup: In a small bowl, whisk half the sugar into hot water until the sugar is dissolved. In a separate bowl, combine the remaining sugar with the matcha. Slowly whisk the hot sugar syrup into the sweetened matcha. Whisk gently to cool.

7. Pour syrup over the dango; they can be eaten warm, at room temperature or cool.