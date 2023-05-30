AS A SELF-APPOINTED lemonade expert, I lament a fundamental part of American bottled lemonades: Most are made with lemon concentrate. A local brand, Renton-based Paunchy Elephant, is at the top of my bottled lemonade list, because not only does it use fresh juice and nail the fundamental sweet/tart balance; it’s also a family-operated, Black-owned company that puts big effort into every part of its small business.

The ingredients on Paunchy Elephant labels read much like what you would use in your own kitchen, if your kitchen were certified organic and registered as a Social Purpose Corporation. The original lemonade has three ingredients: organic lemons, organic and Fair Trade Certified cane sugar, and filtered water. I find it tastes so much better than anything else in the grocery store’s bottled lemonade section that if I can’t find it, I go to the tedious, kitchen-stickying effort of making my own.

Paunchy Elephant’s line of flavored lemonades includes the expected raspberry and blackberry, along with swanky blueberry, green apple and strawberry-kiwi and — my peak Seattle seasonal favorite — rhubarb, which was introduced last summer. Founder and CEO Tamyra McKay wasn’t sure it would sell, but happily it was a hit, and it’s returning for rhubarb season 2023.

Aside from a rosy color and complementary acidity, rhubarb adds a silky texture, like a lighter aloe vera drink (this lemonade contains no aloe). Rhubarb’s subtleness wouldn’t work with lemon juice concentrate; the flavors are too similar. Here, you taste lemons and rhubarb, so you taste the magic.

A few Paunchy Elephant flavors are sold at PCC, Town & Country Markets and an assortment of small retailers (not just locally; vendors range from Bend, Oregon, to Wilmington, North Carolina), but you also can order directly from paunchyelephant.com or find them at seasonal markets and pop-ups. (Their Instagram handle is @paunchy_elephant; it’s the best place to discover where they might be popping up.)

The broadest flavor selection comes not from lemonade, but from iced teas, which range from herbal to green to black, sweetened (often with monkfruit) or not. The peppermint with monkfruit is notably sweet and properly minty — a fine base for a mint julep, if you’re so inclined — but since I prefer lemons involved in my summer afternoons, my favorite tea combines a bottle of unsweetened oolong with original lemonade for an Arnold Palmer.

Along with beverages, Paunchy Elephant produces a selection of barbecue sauces based on McKay’s mom’s recipe. Both the original and gluten-free versions are strongly Kansas City-style: extremely thick, tomato-y and more sweet than smoky. The finish is lightly tangy, perhaps from tamarind paste. The sauce’s thick texture helps it stick to whatever you brush it on before grilling.

Because rhubarb is the most reliable early summer plant in Seattle-area kitchen gardens, I decided to see what would happen if I grilled some with that sweet sauce. Turns out the result makes a quick, compelling condiment for fatty grilled meats such as chicken thighs, pork blade chops or kielbasa. There were no noticeable differences in the cooking time, or the final flavor, between my red and green homegrown rhubarb varieties, so use whatever you have on hand. A glass of rhubarb lemonade makes the perfect pairing.

Grilled Rhubarb

Serves 1

Scale up this recipe by planning on 1 stalk of rhubarb per person.

1 medium stalk rhubarb

1 tablespoon Paunchy Elephant original barbecue sauce, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon brown sugar, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

1. Heat a grill to medium-high (375° F), and oil the grates.

2. Brush all sides of the stalk of rhubarb with barbecue sauce. Pat brown sugar in place as evenly as possible, and sprinkle on salt.

3. Place rhubarb perpendicular to the grill’s grates, and grill for 1 to 2 minutes, flipping once, until stalk is moderately soft, like al dente pasta. Remove from the grill, roughly chop, and season with more sauce, sugar and salt to taste. (Suggested starting point is ½ teaspoon each sauce and sugar, plus a small pinch of salt.)