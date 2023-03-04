EVERY YEAR, RIGHT about now, gardeners begin extolling the pleasures of spring ephemerals — it used to sound so very “specialist” to me. Turns out, spring ephemerals are just plants that show up in early spring, flower and die back well before most perennials get going in the garden.

Unlike an annual that completes its entire life cycle from seed to growth to flower to seed in a single growing season, true ephemeral plants retain a living underground structure, like roots, rhizomes or bulbs, that carry the plant through dormancy until conditions are once again ripe to support active growth. In nature, this accelerated and responsive growth habit makes perfect sense — but then, nature always makes sense.

Many ephemeral plants are native to woodlands. An early-to-rise growth period takes advantage of greater light levels before a deciduous canopy fills in overhead. Other ephemeral plants have developed this growth habit as a way of flourishing during the rainy season, before going dormant during the dry one.

If you’ve got daffodils and tulips in your garden, you’re already growing a type of spring ephemeral. However, unlike their showier kin, “special” spring ephemerals are delicate and more subtle in their charms.

• Wood anemone (Anemone nemorosa) is a low-growing perennial that forms a carpet of deeply divided green leaves with masses of starlike flowers held on upright stems above the foliage. Blooms are white, flushed with pink or lavender blue. The plants spread by branching rhizomes and will seed in when happily situated, easily naturalizing under trees and large shrubs.

• Native to the West Coast, Pacific bleeding heart (Dicentra formosa) is a sweetly charming plant with pale pink heart-shaped blossoms above lacy blue-green foliage. Plants show up in spring and continue blooming so long as soil remains moist. Dicentra ‘Langtrees’, with vigorous gray-green leaves and pearly white flowers, is a compact form that goes summer-dormant.

• With scalloped foliage similar to that of bleeding hearts, fumewort (Corydalis) is happy in the shade garden. Remember the true-blue flowering bandwagon we gardeners found ourselves on in the late ’90s? That was Corydalis solida or C. flexuosa, a spring ephemeral with a tuberous root system. These once-coveted plants spread, sometimes alarmingly so, or vanished entirely, possibly depending on how much you spent to purchase the plant. Yellow fumitory (C. cheilanthifolia and C. lutea) is known for readily naturalizing and seeding plants about the garden.

• Native to the Eastern United States, bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis) is an ephemeral spring plant prized for pristine white blooms and showy lobed foliage. The plant gets its common and genus names from the blood-red fluid that exudes from every part of the plant, including the underground rhizome, when cut. Native Americans used the colorful sap to dye baskets and in other forms of personal ornamentation.

• Coast trillium (Trillium ovatum), another Northwest native, is a familiar and endearing spring sight in local forests. White tripetaled blooms with yellow anthers age through stages of rose to maroon, extending the show into early summer. Trilliums grow best in morning light or dappled shade. Young plants can take several years to bloom, or, as the Great Plant Picks website puts it, “Gardening with trilliums teaches the rewards of patience.” Leave faded blooms to set seed and disperse in the garden.

Introducing plants that naturally ebb with sun and moisture is a way to easily add interest, however fleeting, to the spring landscape, and provides a welcome marker of the coming growing season.