EVEN THE MOST frugal ingredients feel luxurious when they open up new ways to cook — and to think.

With our abundant shopping options, the Seattle region has a particular kitchen fortune available when it comes to Asian greens. As a group, they’re one of 22 vegetables featured in Hetty Lui McKinnon’s new book, “Tenderheart: A Cookbook About Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds” (Knopf, $40).

Most of us think of just stir-frying or sautéing bok choy, gai lin and their many associates. That’s how McKinnon grew up eating them, too. But now she has, as she anthropomorphically wrote, broken them out of their box and afforded them the freedom to be whoever they want to be. That’s especially exciting inspiration for cooks in our area, with the sixth-largest Asian population of any U.S. county (per Seattle Times FYI Guy Gene Balk) and an accompanying extravagance of shopping choices. From superstores like Uwajimaya and Asian Food Center to smaller groceries like Mekong Asian Market to specialized vendors (Tian Tian Farm at the Ballard Farmers Market, Mair Farm-Taki at the University District Farmers Market), we seem to have it all: delicate, shiny-leafed tatsoi, hollow-stemmed morning glory that stays crisp after cooking, frilly mizuna for a peppery bite in salads and many more.

“I’ve discovered they can be happy in a galette and become joyously smoky when grilled or charred. They can and should be used as you would kale or spinach, in pastas, noodles and salads. Mostly, they are gleefully economical and incomparably fresh from Asian grocery stores — a huge bunch (or bag) will cost just a few dollars and will last you several meals,” she writes.



Author event Hetty Lui McKinnon will discuss “Tenderheart” with Seattle author Aran Goyoaga on June 13 at The Book Larder. Details online at booklarder.com/apps/events/calendar. More

If the book’s vegetables — celery to seaweed, daikon to zucchini — sound like McKinnon’s close acquaintances, it’s no accident.

Advertising

“To me, they have their own personalities. They really are my friends in the kitchen. I really wanted to bring them to life and show how exciting they are,” she says in a phone call from her Brooklyn home.

For the greens, she says she could have written a whole chapter on each, but the book was 500 pages as it was. So she grouped recipes that included robust gai lin, mustardy choy sum, even lettuce. “In Chinese culture, we cook lettuce. I think I was a teenager before I’d eaten raw lettuce.”

In this book, as in her earlier works, some recipes are classic, and many defy classification. It’s a kitchen version of watching someone color with the 64-crayon box of Crayolas rather than an eight-pack.

She’s called her globally influenced style “third-culture cooking,” as a Chinese woman who grew up in Australia and now lives in New York, where she might spoon a tahini-miso sauce over roasted Napa cabbage, use Brussels sprouts as the unconventional base of a faux egg-salad sandwich or match feta cheese to choy sum greens.

“I cook true to me,” she says.

Through her books, McKinnon has felt like a friend in my own kitchen, the type where you ask, “How did you think of that?” after tasting every recipe.

“I think cravings are a huge part of why I make the dishes I make,” she says. (Her children’s tastes play a part, too, as do the ingredients on hand. “Having a well-stocked pantry really is half your work done,” she says.) A memory from her childhood or long-ago travels, even thinking of textures rather than taste, might spark something entirely new.

Advertising

Most vegetable-focused books are organized seasonally, with a focus on eating locally, but McKinnon knows that’s a luxury not everyone has.

“Eat a tomato in the winter if you want to; it’s fine,” she says.

That access to the freshest fruits and vegetables is one she had herself for years, then lost.

“Tenderheart” began as a look at her unique approach to produce; she was raised in Sydney to parents who had immigrated from Guangdong, China. Her mother was the family cook and an enormous influence on McKinnon’s work, but “Tenderheart” grew into a tribute to the father who died when she was 15. He had worked at the largest fruit and vegetable wholesaler in Sydney, bringing crates home to family and friends.

While many of her life’s big milestones have taken place since his death, she writes, she still feels his presence most when surrounding herself with fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Grief is a funny thing sometimes. You don’t want to think about that person too much. It hurts,” she says. “But through this lens of vegetables, it really allowed me to think about him again, and welcome his presence, and acknowledge the influence he had on me and what I’m doing today …

Advertising

“It’s been over 30 years since he passed. It was an incredibly enriching and healing book for me to write, and that’s why I feel like the recipes in this book are so joyous. Even though there’s this narrative of grief and loss, the great thing is to emerge from that with joy.”

Soy-Butter Bok Choy Pasta

Serves 4

This soy-butter sauce is typical of Japan’s innovative wafu cuisine. “Wafu” refers to something that has been cooked in the “Japanese style,” and, specifically, wafu pasta refers to spaghetti dishes interwoven with umami-loaded soy sauce and butter emulsions. Wafu is a true hybrid cuisine, emerging not from immigration, but as the result of war. While Italian pasta was introduced to Japan during the Edo period (1603-1868), it didn’t become part of mainstream cuisine until the American occupation of Japan following World War II, when spaghetti featured heavily in military food rations. This recipe is inspired by these innovative, resilient Japanese-influenced pasta recipes, with an extremely simple sauce made of butter and soy, and a hefty amount of bok choy, which becomes melty and heavy with umami notes.

1 pound spaghetti or other long pasta

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 pound bok choy (or tatsoi), washed and patted dry, stems trimmed, finely chopped

6 tablespoons unsalted regular or vegan butter

½ cup soy sauce or tamari

2 green onions, finely sliced

1 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds

1. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil, and add the pasta.

2. Cook according to the package directions, but about 2 minutes less than the time specified. Drain and reserve 1 cup (240 ml) of the pasta cooking water. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

3. Add the olive oil, garlic and bok choy, and sauté for 4-5 minutes, until the greens are wilted and have released their liquid. Push the greens to the side, and add the butter to the pan, along with the soy sauce or tamari. Allow the butter to melt, and stir to combine with the soy sauce.

4. Add the pasta to the pan, along with about ½ cup of the reserved pasta cooking water (or more, if the pasta looks dry), and toss for 2-3 minutes, until the buttery soy sauce has thickened and coats the pasta.

5. Serve the spaghetti topped with the green onion and sesame seeds.

— from “Tenderheart”