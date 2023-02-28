AS A 26-YEAR-OLD chef working in Paris in 2002, Shaun McCrain would make hachis Parmentier for staff meals at then-Michelin two-star restaurant Les Élysées du Vernet, under chef Alain Solivérès. That was before Solivérès decamped and took the whole team with him to the even starrier Taillevent; before Per Se in New York; before Michael Mina in San Francisco; before Book Bindery in Seattle; and before Copine, the Ballard restaurant he opened in 2016 with his wife, Jill Kinney, whose résumé is equally illustrious. (The couple met at Per Se, where both were on the opening team and were seated next to each other at orientation.)

Hachis Parmentier is a simple French casserole of minced meat (from the verb hacher, meaning to chop) and mashed potatoes. Its namesake, Antoine-Augustin Parmentier, was an 18th-century French pharmacist, agronomist and ardent potato promoter who convinced his compatriots that the widely scorned tubers were not only good for fattening pigs but also fit, even desirable, for human consumption. Any French recipe that bears his name indicates that potatoes play a prominent role. Today we would call him an influencer.

A cousin to cottage pie or shepherd’s pie, hachis Parmentier is the kind of dish that thrifty French cooks might make at home with leftover boiled or roasted beef. Over time, chefs have tinkered with tradition, taking hachis from humble to haute, applying rigorous technique and using luxurious ingredients such as veal demi-glace, rib-eye and a glug of good Burgundy wine.

This winter, McCrain resurrected hachis Parmentier at Copine, not for the $120, three-course menu offered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, but for one of his Sunday supper takeaway menus. Sunday suppers to-go have been a feature at Copine since the beginning, but during the pandemic, they really bloomed.

Because McCrain does all the Sunday prep himself, he keeps the menus for the pickup meals simple, focusing on comfort foods that are easy to heat. The price fluctuates depending on the protein, but typically runs about $70 to $80 for a meal that feeds two generously. He keeps the rotation fresh, he says, because customers appreciate the novelty. As soon as he writes the menu on Sunday morning for the following week, Kinney posts it on social media. Repeat customers immediately pounce to reserve, because they know quantities are limited. “If we’re late posting, we get emails,” McCrain says.

A cozy Sunday supper at home from Copine is undeniably a treat, but don’t miss the experience of dining in. With its air of relaxed sophistication; McCrain’s vivid, impeccably produced plates; and a front-of-the-house ensemble orchestrated by Kinney that doesn’t miss a beat, Copine ranks among the most gracious and polished restaurants in Seattle — or anywhere in the country, for that matter. In January, Copine was named one of 20 national semifinalists for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant, recognition well deserved.

Hachis Parmentier

Serves 6-8 hungry people

Diced rib-eye, wild mushrooms and fresh herbs elevate a stew that’s smoky with pimento and piquant with espelette pepper. Parmesan cheese goes into the potatoes piped on top, pureed with prodigious amounts of butter and cream in the opulent style of the late French chef Joel Robuchon.

— Providence Cicero

12 ounces diced rib-eye steak

1½ pounds ground beef

2 tablespoons olive oil

10 ounces (1 medium to large) yellow onion, small dice

1 ounce minced garlic

6 ounces baby carrot, small dice

5 ounces king trumpet or other fresh mushrooms, small dice

8 ounces red wine

16 ounces beef stock

4½ ounces dehydrated potato flakes (preferably Bob’s Red Mill)

8 ounces frozen peas

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme, plus 2 whole sprigs

1 tablespoon chopped sage

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

3½ ounces celery, small dice

1 teaspoon piment d’espelette

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

20 ounces Yukon Gold potatoes

Black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

12 ounces heavy cream

8 ounces room temperature butter, diced

2½ ounces grated Parmesan

1. In a large skillet or rondeau, heat olive oil until hot. Add the rib-eye, and quickly brown until lightly caramelized. Remove, and drain off excess fat.

2. Add the onion and garlic to the same pan. Lower the heat, and slowly sweat until tender.

3. Add the ground beef, and increase the temperature. Brown the ground beef until cooked. Add the onion, garlic and browned meat to the rib-eye to drain the excess fat once again.

4. While the meat drains, in the same pan add the carrots and mushrooms. Cook over medium heat until lightly caramelized.

5. Add the meat mixture to the carrots and mushrooms, and turn the heat up to medium/high. Deglaze the pan with the red wine and let reduce by one-third.

6. Add the beef stock, and reduce the heat. Let the mixture come to a simmer, and cook for 5 minutes.

7. Add the potato flakes, and stir with a rubber spatula to incorporate and thicken the mixture.

8. Add the peas, herbs, celery, pimento and espelette pepper. Season to taste with kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper.

9. Divide the mixture into two 9’’ pie plates, or transfer to a single larger vessel, and set aside while you make the pureed potatoes. (If you aren’t making the potatoes right away, chill stew until the potatoes are done.)

10. Place the potatoes in a pot. Cover with cold water. Add a big pinch of salt, several black peppercorns, the thyme sprigs and bay leaf. Cook the potatoes until soft and you can poke them with a small knife that releases easily.

11. When the potatoes are almost ready, pour the cream into a separate pot and bring to a simmer.

12. Peel the cooked potatoes with a paring knife and pass them through a tamis or a potato ricer into a bowl. (Do this quickly. You want the potatoes to stay as hot as possible.)

13. Add the passed potatoes to the cream and stir until mixed together.

14. Gradually add the butter to the potatoes and cream, being careful to not break the butter. Once the butter is incorporated, add half of the Parmesan and salt to taste. Allow the puree to cool slightly. It will stiffen as it cools. (If you prefer, you can make the potato puree first and keep it warm while you make the stew.)

15. Transfer warm potato puree into a piping bag and pipe on top of the meat mixture. Sprinkle the remaining grated Parmesan on top.

16. Bake at 375°F until the potatoes and cheese are light golden brown and stew is bubbling, about 15-20 minutes depending on your oven.

— from Copine chef Shaun McCrain

NOTE: Hachis Parmentier can be made a day or two in advance and refrigerated. It also can be frozen for up to two weeks. Make sure to let it come to room temperature (or thaw completely and come to room temp) before baking.