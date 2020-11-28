Vintage Pacific NW: Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we’ll be revisiting some of our favorite stories from some of our favorite former magazine contributors. Check back each week for timeless classics focusing on food, fitness, gardening and more.

Originally published Jan. 28, 1968

By Margery Phillips, former Pacific Northwest Living writer

OUTDOOR LIVING AS we know it today virtually was nonexistent in the early 1900s. Outings usually included picnics, swimming, overnight camping and, for the stay-at-homers, the long front porch or veranda satisfied those who wanted briefly to enjoy the outdoors.

Today, outdoor living areas are almost as important as indoor ones in the designing or remodeling of a Pacific Northwest home. Great attention is given to the planning of terraces, decks, barbecues, pools and patios.

When Rodger DeRoux moved into a small cottage near Madison Park — one that had undergone a bit of a face-lifting in 1960 — he wanted a home that would live up to its prime view possibilities. Out came the drawing board, and within one and a half years, he redesigned and rebuilt the house featured today.

In place of the old front porch, the house now has two decks on the main level to expand living space. The former deck to the east was enclosed to provide view space for the dining area, library and game room. Then, another deck was added for outdoor activities, which also provided shelter for two cars below. A deck on the streetside was left undisturbed to serve the bedrooms.

The house now has a useful future, and the investment in time, energy and money was a wise one for the owner.