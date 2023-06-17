LIKE SO MANY garden practices, succession planting relies on an understanding of place — the soil, the climate and especially the microclimate conditions present in your own garden. It’s a bit of a dance in time and space (and plants and weather) to know how to best plot and plant a productive growing season.

According to Meg McAndrews Cowden, author of “Plant Grow Harvest Repeat: Grow a Bounty of Vegetables, Fruits & Flowers by Mastering the Art of Succession Planting,” the reward of planting a succession garden is lengthening the growing season on both ends. More growing time = more food.

Gardeners work up to skillful succession planting. There will be math; most assuredly a calendar; and familiarity with those atmospheric bookends, first and last frost dates, of your growing region. There might even be graph paper or a spreadsheet.

“Grasping the notion that a garden is never fully planted is key to embracing the concept of continuous planting,” Cowden writes. If you’ve ever faced a late-season glut or been caught smuggling zucchini onto your neighbor’s back porch, continuous planning and planting relieves garden overwhelm while making room for delicious crops that thrive in cooler shoulder seasons.

Cowden gardens in the upper Midwest, so she knows a thing or two about long winters and a limited growing season. “Indoor seed starting is my jam; [it’s] crucial to maximizing the short Minnesota growing season with intensive succession planting,” Cowden writes on her website (seedtofork.com).

“Think about the form of a plant, its space and height requirements, and how it will play with its neighbors,” Cowden advises. That’s a tall (and medium and short) order. It’s a lot of data to hold all at once, but the author is enthusiastic and generous with recommendations, along with her favorite tried-and-proven successions. Throughout the book, numerous charts, lists and tables break seemingly complex information into manageable bites.

Advertising

In an early chapter entitled “Mastering Succession,” Cowden calls interplanting the “ultimate succession tool” and details ways of growing more than one type of vegetable or flower together in the same space. “Interplant, don’t overplant,” she cautions.

Interplanting might look like planting crops together that mature at different rates. A classic example is quick-to-mature radishes, a crop Cowden places in the “garden fast food” category, among just about anything that requires a longer growing season.

By planting different varieties of the same or closely related plants, like cabbage, kale and broccoli, you can stagger and extend the harvest. Cowden advises tomato lovers to grow first-to-ripen cherry tomatoes, followed by midseason, often-determinant varieties, and wind up the season with hefty slicing or heirloom tomatoes.

The author is a big fan of planting flowers among your vegetables, like carpeting edges of growing beds with flowering alyssum and interplanting cosmos, snapdragons and zinnias to promote biodiversity and support pollinators. Cowden says, “The most practical garden that I can think of nourishes us both literally and figuratively.”

If you’re feeling daunted at the enormity of introducing a constant time-space continuum to your garden, I feel you. However, you don’t have to take it all on at once. “Plant Grow Harvest Repeat” is your guide to jumping into the growing season at any point or dusting yourself off and replanting after a crop failure.

Above all, the book is an encouragement to experiment and expand your garden’s goodness. “Personally, I take heart knowing every single day is a day to begin anew in the garden,” Cowden states in the book’s preface. “And once you have learned what to add and when, [succession planting] offers endless entry points to the growing season.”