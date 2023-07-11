PURSUING GREAT TOMATOES feels like a summer sport in our region, as maddening and rewarding as any baseball team or soccer league.

At this point in the season — or garden, in this case — we’ve got a sense whether our starting lineup will remain leggy and lagging or whether we’ve lucked into home-run heirlooms. Even nongardeners find grand slam-level joy in landing vine-ripe, juicy fruits at the farmers market or grocery store.

“There’s a more emotional response, I think, to tomatoes than there are to green beans or other good things from the garden,” says Martha Holmberg. The author of “Simply Tomato: 100 recipes for enjoying your favorite ingredient all year long” (Artisan, $30) speaks from experience: A longtime cookbook author and food writer, she recently nurtured 23 tomato plants representing nine varieties at her home in Spokane, where she moved after a long stretch in Portland. (Supporting evidence for tomatoes’ unique status: How many of us could even identify nine varieties of other favorite fruits and vegetables?)

“Everybody you talk to loves to grow them, and when the good tomatoes are coming to the market, they love to eat them,” Holmberg says. (When I ask why she wrote a book on tomatoes, she points out that we’d just spent the first half of our call catching up on last year’s growing season. It was like a play-by-play of The Big Game. People are passionate about their tomatoes.)

Tomato rules used to be simple for Seattle: Don’t plant until after Memorial Day, and choose fast-maturing, cool-weather varieties. But the past several years have turned unpredictable here, between cold, rainy stretches and record-setting heat waves and smoky air. My own solution is to plant several varieties, expect lots of fried green tomatoes in the fall, anyway, and backstop my own crop with the market tables from farmers who are better at this than I am.

Holmberg makes me feel a little better about the whole Northwest tomato playbook, with ideas for every season and every aspect of the fruits. In one consolation prize for a bad season, she highlights that even tomato leaves can be edible.

After all, the smell of the leaves on your hands after gardening is “part of the pleasure of growing a tomato, right?” she says. The haunting scent, she writes in the book, is “green, fresh, vegetal, slightly citrusy, maybe, with a hint of cedar?” It’s so intoxicating, she writes, that some high-end candle makers and even perfumers feature tomato-leaf scent.

Conventional wisdom once held that the leaves were toxic, she writes, but food scientist Harold McGee and chef Paul Bertolli have shown otherwise. (McGee described his reasoning at length in The New York Times, at nytimes.com/2009/07/29/dining/29curi.html.)

Holmberg recommends moderation, using a handful of tender, young, unsprayed leaves (avoid fuzzy, tough or crinkled ones) and employing them as you would other leafy herbs. She fries them as appetizers, like sage leaves; chiffonades them over pasta; and adds them to salads.

In a good tomato year, of course, game-changing consolation prizes aren’t the problem; we’re more concerned with using up the abundance. Sungold cherry tomatoes are a particularly reliable, sweet star.

“I use them in salads a lot, but a lot of times, I’ll just dump a bunch of Sungolds into Ziplocs and put them in the freezer,” she says. Offseason, heat some olive oil with smashed garlic in a pan, and dump in that bag of frozen cherry tomatoes. “Put the lid on, and then they’ll just fall apart and break open, and all of a sudden, you’ve got this beautiful sauce.” (She doesn’t mind skins, but if you do, you can remove them.)

Sungolds are “unbeatable” workhorses that feel like MVPs to Holmberg. Her favorites also include Black Krims and Paul Robesons, full-size fruits with rich, smoky flavors. “They just seem like the perfect tomato,” she says — clean-slicing, super-juicy, delicious and deep without a hint of mealiness.

After our June conversation, I tended the handful of half-grown plants in my garden box, the annual high (bamboo) stakes gamble of compost, water, sunshine and time. I have Sungold and Sweet 100s, Early Girl and Black Krim (and a few others in a separate box to hedge my bets). I weeded a bit, picked a handful of leaves and went inside with my fragrant hands to make a salad. I already felt like a winner.

Tomato Leaf, Arugula and Other Mixed Greens Salad

Makes 4 servings

I love the simplicity of a simple green salad between dinner and dessert or as a fresh and fragrant companion to a simple lamb chop or piece of grilled fish, maybe with some nuts, breadcrumbs or cheese, but nothing else. Use a mix of sweet, tart, spicy and bitter greens — the tomato leaves will add a bit of both tart and bitter. Choose only young, tender leaves, as mature ones can taste too much like eating, well, leaves. I like to keep my salad greens large and just fold them into convenient sizes with my knife and fork on the plate, but feel free to cut or tear the greens into smaller pieces — but not too small, or you’ll lose all the leafy texture and visual appeal.



Salad

A handful of tender tomato leaves (tart)

A handful of arugula (spicy)

1 head butter or bibb lettuce (sweet)

½ small head radicchio or other fairly tender chicory (such as Treviso or Castelfranco) (bitter)

Fresh lemon juice

Extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper



Optional add-ins

½ cup Shaggy Bread Crumbs (recipe follows)

¼ cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1/3 cup lightly toasted sliced almonds or pine nuts

Break or cut off any tough stems from the tomato leaves and arugula. Cut away the root end and core from the butter lettuce and separate the leaves, ripping the huge ones into smaller pieces. Cut the radicchio into ribbons ½-inch wide. Wash and dry all the greens really well using a salad spinner, making sure you’ve spun off as much water as possible. Pile the greens into a large salad bowl. Sprinkle on a couple teaspoons of lemon juice and a couple tablespoons of olive oil, and toss to distribute. Season generously with salt and pepper, and toss again. Taste, and now dial in the seasoning with more lemon, oil, salt and/or pepper. The salad should be savory and well-dressed, but you should still taste the greens and feel their textures. If using any of the add-ins, toss them in now. Serve the salad right away.

Shaggy Breadcrumbs

Makes about 1 cup

Shaggy crumbs are an ideal finishing textural touch on almost any tomato salad, and they add a nice dimension to pastas, as well. Make more than you think you’ll need, because if you’re like me, you will eat about 40% of the batch while it’s still draining on the paper towel. Obviously, the better the bread, the better the breadcrumbs, but if you can’t get your hands on a nice artisan loaf, you can make the crumbs with a packaged bread. Just tear the pieces a bit bigger, because they probably won’t have as much crumb structure as artisan bread; they will collapse a bit as you fry them.

Two ½-inch slices good-quality country-type bread, about 60g total

Extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt (optional)

1. If the crusts are tough, cut them off. Rip the bread into jagged pieces between ¼- and ½-inch, trying not to compress the crumbs as you pinch and rip the bread.

2. Line a plate with paper towels. In a medium skillet, heat a generous glug of oil (about 2 tablespoons) over medium-high heat. You want enough oil so that all the crumbs will be lightly moistened. When you see the oil shimmering (but not smoking!), toss in a crumb. If it immediately sizzles nicely, add the rest. If it’s quiet, wait until the oil heats a bit more.

3. Shake the pan, and stir the crumbs so they all get coated with oil. Reduce the heat slightly so the crumbs slowly brown and crisp, making sure to toss them around as they cook. You’ll know they’re getting close to done when the sound changes — you’ll start to hear a rustling sound as the crumbs transform from soft to crisp. Pour the crumbs from the pan onto the paper towel to let the excess oil drain off. Season lightly with salt, if you like. The crumbs will continue to crisp a bit as they cool. Store in an airtight container once they are fully cooled.