Photographer: Steve Russell

Photo taken: Jan. 27, at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood

Photographer’s description: “On a densely foggy morning, I found these three dewdrops precariously hanging from a single blade of grass. The surprise, though, was how they each reflected the grass behind them, as if it was contained within the drops themselves. Canon 5D4, MP-E 65 mm lens, 26EX-RT twin flash.”

Critique: “This is remarkably interesting to look at. One of my favorite things about macro photography is that the closer you get, the more you find. Your photo is a perfect example of that. As our three dewdrops hitch their morning ride on the grass, they form the shape of a bulbous, mantislike creature with irises of reflected grass. Super cool. This photo is also technically well-executed, with nice use of depth of field to keep the interesting bits in focus, and the background nice and soft. Well done, and thanks for sharing with us once again!”

