PLANTING TREES MEANS you believe in tomorrow.

You’re probably familiar with Tilth Alliance, a local nonprofit organization that works with Washington farmers, gardeners and eaters to create a good, delicious and equitable food future. Now Tilth Alliance is partnering with The Giving Grove, an organization whose mission is to strengthen the health and wellness of communities by facilitating a nationwide network of small sustainable orchards.

Community is the foundation of this new initiative that relies on building relationships. Following a model that has been replicated throughout the country, in addition to sharing educational resources, The Giving Grove is providing match funding and fundraising support to launch the program, in partnership with Tilth, in the Seattle/King County area. Educational materials will be adapted for local growing conditions, and Tilth will do the groundwork to get trees planted where they will best meet the needs and pleasures of our community.

According to Chris Hoffer, Tilth’s community education program director, each orchard will be linked with a community partner, typically a nonprofit, school or community group that is already managing some land, like a community garden. “This ensures there is a built-in community to benefit from and care for the new orchard,” Hoffer says. Tilth will focus on partnering with groups led by and serving Black, Indigenous and people of color communities, as well as immigrants, refugees and low-income individuals.

“We’re excited to establish new community orchards with some amazing partners, like the International Rescue Committee,” Hoffer says. “They are a refugee resettlement agency and have several gardens in South King County that provide food and market opportunities for their community members. Sharing fruit trees with their gardeners will provide thousands of pounds of food for decades to come.”

On the practical side, with the advice of local nurseries, community orchards will include fruit tree varieties known to thrive in the Pacific Northwest, including apples, Asian and European pears, and plums, while exploring other options, such as figs and kiwi, as well as berries including blueberries and raspberries. “As we reach out to our community orchard partners, we’ll also seek to include additional varieties that may be of interest or are more culturally relevant for their community members,” Hoffer adds.

To begin with, Tilth is hoping to establish about eight orchards in 2022, each with at least five to 10 fruit trees. The first round of planting is scheduled for early spring, and Tilth Alliance volunteers will be on hand to help. Once the orchard is installed, Tilth will provide ongoing education and support in the form of workshops on pruning, pest management and attracting pollinators. Plans also are underway to create a library of orchard tools and equipment.

Interested in planting your own urban orchard? Learn by working alongside Tilth Alliance staff and others at the Rainier Beach Urban Farm & Wetlands, a demonstration orchard that has been producing fruit for the community for years. The site also will be a valuable teaching space for community partners as they get their orchards established.

You can help support this investment in a healthy and equitable future by becoming a member of Tilth Alliance. Local nurseries wanting to support this project can donate or offer industry discounts for purchasing trees. Find out more at tilthalliance.org.