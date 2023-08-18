Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our cover story. This week’s cover story explores how ‘conservation grazing’ uses cattle to preserve species and landscapes in Washington.

IT TAKES MORE than a village to restore the Pacific Northwest’s westside prairies. Dozens of state and federal agencies, conservation organizations and landowners have been at it for decades. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s recent decision to remove golden paintbrush from the federal list of threatened and endangered species is a testament to that collaborative tenacity.

Using cattle to fight invasive grasses and weeds and open up habitat, the subject of this week’s cover story, is one of the newest restoration tools. But it complements more traditional approaches, like seeding native species in areas where they once thrived.

Seeds often are sown after grazing, or after land has been intentionally burned, to boost the young plants’ chances of survival.

At the Center for Natural Lands Management’s Violet Prairie native seed farm in Thurston County, row after row of periwinkle, yellow and pink flowers stretch across 5 acres. In mid-May, the native sunflower called balsamroot was in glorious bloom.

“That balsam grew 6 inches over the weekend,” says program manager Anika Goldner, leaning in to sniff the blossoms, which smell — believe it not — like chocolate Tootsie Pops.

The plants take up to seven years to get established, then can live three to four decades, she says. The region’s Indigenous inhabitants ate the seeds and taproots. At the farm, would-be consumers are mostly goldfinches. That’s why the field is covered with netting. There’s also a nesting box for kestrels, who help keep the finch numbers down.

Nearby, tiny Oregon irises are just starting to bloom adjacent to native columbines. A few rows over is sea blush, with pink inflorescences that produce two types of seeds — some shaped like teardrops, others like tiny cups.

Lupine beds are flanked with tarps to catch the seeds released by the plants’ exploding pods. “Then we go in with brooms and literally sweep this whole thing,” Goldner says.

Collecting seeds from nineleaf biscuitroot requires workers to snip off each plant head with scissors. For Potentilla, or cinquefoil, it’s a more industrial approach. “Those flowers are 2 to 3 feet tall, and we go through with a combine and harvest it all at once.”

Golden paintbrush seeds are produced at a satellite facility, to prevent interbreeding with other varieties.

From specks the size of dust grains to nubs as big as raisins, the farm produces about 1,000 pounds of seeds a year. Golden paintbrush seeds are produced at a satellite facility, to prevent interbreeding with other varieties.

It’s a labor-intensive process reflected in the cost. Retail prices range from $19.50 an ounce for common native grasses to $443.63 for harder-to-grow species such as wholeleaf saxifrage and Henderson’s shooting star. But for agencies and nonprofits working on prairie restoration, there’s a discount: The most expensive seeds are only $341.25 an ounce.

Other agencies and organizations involved in prairie restoration and conservation grazing include: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Washington State University Extension, Thurston and Lewis county conservation districts, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, Quamash EcoResearch, Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, and Washington Coast Restoration and Resiliency Initiative.