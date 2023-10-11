Photographer: Vance Thompson

Photo taken: Aug. 26, 2023, at Carmel Mission Basilica, Carmel, Calif.

Photographer’s description: “My wife and I did a road trip from Seattle for a wedding of our close friends’ son in Carmel. Near the wedding venue, we stumbled upon Carmel Mission Basilica, established in 1770. On the grounds of the Mission, beautiful succulent plants abound. Sony Alpha 7C with 24-70 mm f/2.8, GM II lens. Exposure details: f/9, 70 mm, 1/250 sec, ISO 320.”

Critique: “Nice timing for this submission. We’ve had some big, lovely landscapes and interesting wildlife here at Reader’s Lens lately, and just as I was thinking it might be time to zoom in a little, I saw this image. Yes! It’s composed interestingly, for sure, but my favorite aspect is how perfectly you captured the light. There’s a softness to it that you nailed here, and it complements the lines and striations of the plant just so, almost as if it could be an oil painting. Quite cool. Thanks for thinking of Reader’s Lens!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens selections.