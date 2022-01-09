Photographer: Tim Nicol

Photo taken: Nov. 6, 2021, in Republic, Ferry County

Photographer’s description: “A white-tailed deer in the first snow of the season in Republic. Taken with a Nikon D850 and a Tamron 150-600 mm lens.”

Critique: “Shooting, and particularly focusing, in the snow can be pretty difficult, but you’ve managed to make it look easy here. Your focal length is great, with perfect sharpness from ear to snout, yet the subject is surrounded by a pleasantly blurred snowfall. This picture is technically sound and artistically interesting, indeed, but I must also confess to being a sucker for the ‘awwww’ factor.”

