Photographer: Emily Sloan
Photo taken: March 24, near Benton City in Benton County
Photographer’s description: “This photo is of the amazing and beautiful landscape in the outskirts of Benton City. This is near the ‘Baby Graves,’ [Horse Heaven Hills Cemetery, which includes the burial sites of children, some dating to the 1800s] between Benton City and the Columbia River. Photo was taken with a OnePlus10 smartphone.”
Critique: “The transition from winter to spring in Eastern Washington can be pretty magical, and this is a nice little vignette to bolster that claim. The composition here is probably my favorite part, with the sky and fields so clearly delineated. Online readers: Make sure to zoom in on the details of the clouds and mountains on the horizon line! I’m always a fan when someone composes an interesting photo with their phone, and this is a good one. Thanks for sharing!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens selections. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at www.seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in January.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.