Photographer: Emily Sloan

Photo taken: March 24, near Benton City in Benton County

Photographer’s description: “This photo is of the amazing and beautiful landscape in the outskirts of Benton City. This is near the ‘Baby Graves,’ [Horse Heaven Hills Cemetery, which includes the burial sites of children, some dating to the 1800s] between Benton City and the Columbia River. Photo was taken with a OnePlus10 smartphone.”

Critique: “The transition from winter to spring in Eastern Washington can be pretty magical, and this is a nice little vignette to bolster that claim. The composition here is probably my favorite part, with the sky and fields so clearly delineated. Online readers: Make sure to zoom in on the details of the clouds and mountains on the horizon line! I’m always a fan when someone composes an interesting photo with their phone, and this is a good one. Thanks for sharing!”

