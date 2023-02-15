



Photographer: Gloria Z. Nagler

Photo taken: Jan. 11, 2023, at Matthews Beach in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “On the shores of Lake Washington, I spotted a man throwing food to the birds; several ring-billed gulls hovered over the food source. I upped my shutter speed (the better to capture wing movement) and took many shots. This was my favorite. Used an Olympus OM-1 at 400 mm, F/4.5, ISO 2500 at 1/2500.”

Critique: “Nice to see your work grace our space once again, as regular readers surely will recognize your name. This is technically wonderful, and wonderfully whimsical. It’s also a situation where having the right gear certainly paid off, as that 400 mm provides such nice detail. I like how it’s cropped with white space, especially in the direction our gull is headed. My instinct would be to crop it a smidge tighter on all sides, but now we’re getting into the subjective. Objectively, this is superfun. Thanks for submitting!”

