



Photographer: Ty Kent

Photo taken: June 2, in Port Townsend

Photographer’s description: “My goal on this adventure was to find some otters on the negative tide. I came upon a family of four hunting for breakfast in the Sound, and this individual climbed onto a rock between foraging sessions. I love my otter interactions and cherish each one, but when I can catch them perched on a rock with solid swells rolling through in good light, it is truly magical. And on this occasion, the seaweed and kelp were dancing in tandem with the waves. Sony A1 with 100-400 mm GMaster @ 400 mm.”

Critique: “What a moment you captured here. My favorite part is how the breaking wave looks almost as if it could be the otter’s shadow. The focus is squarely on the action, and the foreground and background team up to set the scene nicely. The aquatic greenery is a nice ‘splash’ of color that helps draw our eye right to the subject. Well done, and thanks for submitting!”

