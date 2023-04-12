Photographer: Rocky Raybell
Photo taken: March 23, Keller, Ferry County
Photographer’s description: “STEVE (stands for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement) during geomagnetic storm of March 23. Nikon D5600 24 mm ISO 2500 f/1.4 @ 1.6 seconds. It extended from the southeast, low in the south to the west. This is a view to the S/SE from Keller.”
Critique: “When I first saw this photo, I thought, ‘Cool! Aurora borealis!’ But then I read a little about STEVE and how the phenomenon happens outside the auroral zone and differs from the Northern Lights. Fascinating. The photograph is beautiful — colors are exquisite, and it’s pretty well-framed. I would consider rotating counterclockwise a little and cropping a smidge from the left, which would level the horizon and give those otherworldly colors even more pop. Regardless, this is gorgeous. Thanks for thinking of Reader’s Lens — and thanks for introducing me to STEVE.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens selections.
