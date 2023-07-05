Photographer: Emily Sloan
Photo taken: April 1, in Bend, Ore.
Photographer’s description: “We went to Bend for a family reunion and went to a farm as a fun group outing. We got to pet, feed and milk animals. It was such a fun experience! I know Oregon isn’t Washington, but it is PNW. I took this with my phone while enjoying the whole experience!”
Critique: “I hope readers enjoy a little comic relief with this image, as I know I did. While it’s obviously silly, it’s also a nice, well-composed picture. The focus is just right; it’s very well-balanced; and the blurred background not only helps our bovine friend stand out, but also provides a lot of context and a sense of place. Well done, and thanks for sharing!”
