Photographer: Emily Sloan

Photo taken: April 1, in Bend, Ore.

Photographer’s description: “We went to Bend for a family reunion and went to a farm as a fun group outing. We got to pet, feed and milk animals. It was such a fun experience! I know Oregon isn’t Washington, but it is PNW. I took this with my phone while enjoying the whole experience!”

Critique: “I hope readers enjoy a little comic relief with this image, as I know I did. While it’s obviously silly, it’s also a nice, well-composed picture. The focus is just right; it’s very well-balanced; and the blurred background not only helps our bovine friend stand out, but also provides a lot of context and a sense of place. Well done, and thanks for sharing!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens selections. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at www.seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in January.