Photographer: Jeff Graham

Photo taken: Aug. 26, 2023, at Union Bay Natural Area

Photographer’s description: “Green heron was catching dragonflies. I had a video of a dragonfly that wiggled free. The green heron seemed to learn how to do a better job and, after dropping it in the water, retrieved it and did a little toss to get it into position to swallow. Canon R5 with Canon RF100-500 mm.”

Critique: “This is a fantastic moment, composed about as well as can be. The dragonfly suspended upside-down inside the heron’s open beak is a remarkable capture. I like how the background paints the scene for us but doesn’t interfere with the interesting action in the foreground. The heron’s head and beak could stand to be a little sharper, but, my goodness, what a cool picture. Thanks for sharing.”

