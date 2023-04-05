Photographer: Jim Diers

Photo taken: March 11, 2023, at the Vashon Island north ferry dock

Photographer’s description: “As I was waiting for the ferry, I noticed this juvenile glaucous-winged gull land nearby with a sea star in its bill. I was amazed to see the gull repeatedly struggle to get its mouth around its unwieldy prey and swallow it whole. About 15 minutes later, the gull had almost succeeded as I ran to catch the ferry. Nikon D750 camera with Tamron 150-600 mm lens.”

Critique: “While unfortunate for the sea star, this is really a jaw-dropping (gullet-widening?) photo. This is an intense and surprising (at least to me, as admittedly, I’m no expert on the eating habits of the region’s gulls) photo of an interesting moment in nature, and you captured it very well. I even like how the bird’s feather-clad neck almost acts as a pedestal for the action in the picture. Well done, and thanks for thinking of Reader’s Lens!”

