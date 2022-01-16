



Photographer: Steve Russell

Photo taken: Oct. 29, 2021, at Millersylvania State Park

Photographer’s description: “As the sun rose above the tree line on this cold and dewy morning, I found a European mantis in the marsh grass. While squatting in the water, I shot in the direction of the sun, and the starbursts appeared in many of the dewdrops. Canon 5D4, Tamron 90 mm macro lens, image inverted.”

Critique: “Welcome back to Reader’s Lens! I always love to savor a good macro, and this one doesn’t disappoint, to say the least. I hope readers are able to view this one as large as possible on a screen that can do justice to the incredible details here, like the tiny row of droplets on the edge of its front leg. The creature’s translucency, the starburst reflections and the golden morning light combine to give this image an otherworldly vibe. Thanks for thinking of us again!”

