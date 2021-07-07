Photographer: Ben Beckel

Photo taken: May 29, 2021, in Bellingham

Photographer’s description: “I got up from eating dinner with my family when I saw this crow land on a power line, clutching a mask it had found. It stayed for a few minutes, occasionally playing with the mask, pulling at the strings and tag. Camera: Sony A6100.”

Critique: “Here’s a sign of the times, if ever we’ve seen one. I see this photo as a metaphor for the (hopeful) end of the pandemic. Like the crow, perhaps soon we can stop fiddling with masks and fly away. In any case, it’s an interesting moment, and it’s composed nicely. I’d like to see maybe a smidge more brightness or contrast, but overall it’s not too shabby. Thanks for sharing this strangely poignant little moment with us.”

