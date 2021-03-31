Photographer: Jeff Chin

Photo taken: March 3, 2021, at Lakewood Marina on Lake Washington

Photographer’s description: “This happy beaver is not shy at all. Spotted while walking our dog. He was munching away on lily pads. Fuji X-H1 100-400 zoom lens.”

Critique: “I hope and expect this will bring a lot of smiles to people’s faces. One of the keys to photographing animals (and often people, as well) is the face, and this is an excellent example of great animal-face photography. Luckily for Reader’s Lens readers, our buddy seems utterly unfazed and happy to ‘pose’ for a photo. Super fun; thanks for sharing.”

