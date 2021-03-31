Photographer: Jeff Chin
Photo taken: March 3, 2021, at Lakewood Marina on Lake Washington
Photographer’s description: “This happy beaver is not shy at all. Spotted while walking our dog. He was munching away on lily pads. Fuji X-H1 100-400 zoom lens.”
Critique: “I hope and expect this will bring a lot of smiles to people’s faces. One of the keys to photographing animals (and often people, as well) is the face, and this is an excellent example of great animal-face photography. Luckily for Reader’s Lens readers, our buddy seems utterly unfazed and happy to ‘pose’ for a photo. Super fun; thanks for sharing.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.